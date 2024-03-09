Heading into their game against the second-ranked UConn men’s basketball team, Providence had everything to play for. Not only was it their Senior Night, they were also positioned squarely on the NCAA’s tournament bubble, as the first team out per ESPN. On the other hand, the Huskies had nothing but pride to play for. Having long since clinched the Big East regular season, they looked to keep their momentum going into the postseason. These differing motivations showed in the opening moments. Devin Carter went absolutely nuclear, hitting a bunch of threes on his way to 12 points in the first 4:01. UConn had no answer, trailing 15-2 early. Slowly but surely, the Huskies clawed their way back into the game, with some energy injected thanks to a Dan Hurley technical.

By the time the under-8 media timeout hit, Connecticut had tied the game back up and Providence was lost. Stephon Castle hit a three and Providence never led again. The 38-9 run the Huskies went on after the Friars blitzed them was absolutely clinical. Afterwards, it wasn’t much of a game, with UConn leading by as many as 26. It was an unusually good team effort, with most of the players who were in for more than a moment contributing nicely. Typically a few players will really do well and the others will lag, but everyone did enough on Saturday. Alex Karaban led the way in the scoring column, hitting 4 of 6 attempts from long range. While he was the best scorer, others made more contributions in other aspects of the game. Tristen Newton didn’t wow anyone in one particular category, but his 12 points, 8 boards and 5 assists were great together. He made the right plays at the right times, helping impact the win even though his 3/12 from the field wasn’t impressive.

photo by Eric Canha