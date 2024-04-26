UConn Hoops draws late commitment from five-star Liam McNeeley
The rich just got richer, as the back-to-back reigning national champions brought in their second five-star commit in as many years. Liam McNeeley of Montverde Academy is the No. 16 recruit in the class of 2024 and will be an instant-impact player for Dan Hurley’s Huskies.
McNeeley decommitted from Indiana a few weeks ago, right after the school announced that coach Mike Woodson was set to return. UConn was not heavily involved in his recruitment the first time around, but there’s something about another national title that draws the best available player to a school.
A pure-shooter, many would argue that McNeeley is the best marksman in his class. He can essentially shoot in any capacity, whether it’s in the catch and shoot, off the dribble or in transition. You name it, he can do it.
McNeeley isn’t just a shooter, though it’s his best asset. He’s also a competent driver, able to get to the hoop in transition for an easy layup or occasional slam. McNeeley is an excellent cutter too, a staple of UConn’s offense over the past two campaigns.
Another of McNeeley’s key strengths is his size. In a 6-foot-8 frame, he has the ideal size for what the Huskies like to recruit. It’s easier to get a shot off when you’re that tall and it also provides key length for UConn on the defensive end.
Playing alongside Cooper Flagg, a generational talent at Montverde, McNeeley knows what it’s like to not be the first option on the team. He also knows what it’s like to win, coming out with a victory in the high school national championship. Both of those are already making him sound like a Husky, with a willingness to give up personal glory for a greater cause.
It’s unclear how long he stays in Storrs, but he could be UConn’s second consecutive one-and-done. ESPN’s first 2025 projection had him picked No. 11 overall and Hurley has a growing track record for sending players to the league.
STORRS IMPACT
Looking at what he brings to Storrs, McNeeley seems like the perfect fit in the Connecticut system. They’re not the same player, but he largely fits the Alex Karaban archetype: 6-foot-8, great shooter, great cutter, potential to excel on the defensive end. McNeeley could easily slot into the starting five if Karaban decides to stay in the draft. As it stands, the redshirt sophomore has declared, while maintaining eligibility.
McNeeley’s skillset is exactly what UConn needs. Even if Karaban does depart, the Huskies are still losing Cam Spencer, one of the best shooters in the nation. Having elite shooting has been one of the differences in taking the Huskies to the next level over the past pair of years, with Jordan Hawkins and Joey Calcaterra filling the role two years ago and Spencer doing so this past year. McNeeley is a person who, from the jump, will be relied upon to provide high-level shooting, as he transitions his game to the college level.
More broadly, McNeeley might just be the piece that takes UConn to a three-peat contender level. In today’s game and UConn’s offense, the more shooting the better. In terms of recent additions, he joins Michigan transfer Tarris Reed Jr., but he’s technically joining Ahmad Nowell and Isaiah Abraham in what has become a loaded 2024 recruiting class.
