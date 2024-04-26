The rich just got richer, as the back-to-back reigning national champions brought in their second five-star commit in as many years. Liam McNeeley of Montverde Academy is the No. 16 recruit in the class of 2024 and will be an instant-impact player for Dan Hurley’s Huskies. McNeeley decommitted from Indiana a few weeks ago, right after the school announced that coach Mike Woodson was set to return. UConn was not heavily involved in his recruitment the first time around, but there’s something about another national title that draws the best available player to a school.

A pure-shooter, many would argue that McNeeley is the best marksman in his class. He can essentially shoot in any capacity, whether it’s in the catch and shoot, off the dribble or in transition. You name it, he can do it. McNeeley isn’t just a shooter, though it’s his best asset. He’s also a competent driver, able to get to the hoop in transition for an easy layup or occasional slam. McNeeley is an excellent cutter too, a staple of UConn’s offense over the past two campaigns. Another of McNeeley’s key strengths is his size. In a 6-foot-8 frame, he has the ideal size for what the Huskies like to recruit. It’s easier to get a shot off when you’re that tall and it also provides key length for UConn on the defensive end. Playing alongside Cooper Flagg, a generational talent at Montverde, McNeeley knows what it’s like to not be the first option on the team. He also knows what it’s like to win, coming out with a victory in the high school national championship. Both of those are already making him sound like a Husky, with a willingness to give up personal glory for a greater cause. It’s unclear how long he stays in Storrs, but he could be UConn’s second consecutive one-and-done. ESPN’s first 2025 projection had him picked No. 11 overall and Hurley has a growing track record for sending players to the league.

photo by Maria Lysaker

STORRS IMPACT