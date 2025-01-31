UConn hires Georgia Analyst Pryce Tracy as Pass Game Coordinator, QBs coach

Tracy hails from Indiana, where he attended Indiana University - South Bend before making his way into the coaching ranks, where he most recently spent three seasons with the University of Georgia in an offensive analyst role.

UConn Football's search for their next quarterbacks coach has come to an end today as the program announced that have hired Pryce Tracy to become the Huskies' new Pass Game Coordinator and Quarterbacks coach.

Prior to joining the Bulldogs staff, Tracy moved around a bit as he started his coaching journey at the high school route before moving on to Alabama, where he was a Recruiting Specialist under Nick Saban and eventually moved on to Notre Dame as a graduate assistant and eventually an analyst role. In those four seasons with the Irish, the program finished earned four bowl game invites and won 10 games in two of those seasons.

After that, Tracy would move on to Arkansas Tech as the quarterbacks coach before joining Idaho as the running backs coach, and eventually Georgia, where he spent the last three seasons helping out the quarterbacks and offense as a whole in an analyst role.

Now there isn't a whole lot of information out there about Tracy, but he's worked under some very notable coaches such as Nick Saban, Brian Kelly, Kirby Smart and just helped lead the Bulldogs to the 2024 SEC title.