UConn Football WR Skyler Bell Set To Enter Transfer Portal

Earlier today UConn Football wide receiver Skyler Bell announced that he will be re-entering the Transfer Portal with the intent to finish his college playing days elsewhere.

The former Connecticut High School prospect was ranked as three-star recruit coming out of high school, where he attended the Taft School prior to signing with Wisconsin over 22 other offers from programs such as UConn, Georgia Tech, Iowa, Northwestern, Rutgers, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia and several others.

In his three seasons with the Badgers, Bell hauled in 69 total receptions for 755 yards and six touchdowns becoming one of the top receiving options for the Badgers during his time there.

This past season, in his lone year with the Huskies he had his best year yet hauling in 47 receptions for 783 yards and four touchdowns. That was good for a team high in receiving yards and tied for the team high in receiving touchdowns.

Bell has one years of eligibility remaining to play elsewhere.