UConn Football tight end Brandon Niemenski has entered the transfer portal with the intent to finish his collegiate playing days elsewhere on Tuesday afternoon.

The 6-foot-5, 237-pound tight end hails from Mountaintop, Pennsylvania and attended Crestwood High School before signing with the Huskies as a 5.4, two-star wide receiver prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. In the end he chose the Huskies over the likes of offers from Albany, Bowling Green, Bryant, Fordham, New Hampshire, Penn, Sacred Heart, William & Mary and Yale.

In his three years with the Huskies program, Niemenski appeared in 34 games (8 starts) for the team 15 receptions for 139 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Now Niemenski wasn't sure much this past season as a junior, but during the 2022 season, he was used a lot as a blocker where he earned a 60.5 pass block grade according to PFF.

Niemenski will now enter the portal with one year of eligibility remaining.