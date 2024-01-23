Hernon comes to Storrs following six months working with the Princeton Football program as a senior analyst, prior to that he also spent a year at Army where he was Director of Player Personnel and several years Princeton where he has several roles such as Director of Player Personnel, Defense/ST Quality Control & NFL Liaison for the program.

For those that don’t know much about Hernon, here’s his full bio from the UConn Football Press Release.

“UConn head football coach Jim Mora announced the addition of Eddie Hernon as the program's new general manager. Hernon will join the Huskies pending the successful completion of the university employee onboarding process.

Hernon comes to Storrs after spending the past two seasons on the Army West Point Football staff. Hernon made the move to West Point in spring of 2022 as the Director of Player Personnel.

Prior to his time at Army, Hernon spent the previous five seasons with the three-time Ivy League Champion Princeton Tigers, where he was the Director of Player Personnel & Defensive/Special Teams Quality Control. Princeton finished with a 27-3 record his last 3 seasons and a 40-10 record overall. Hernon's tenure was highlighted by helping the Tigers recruit the top-ranked class in all of FCS Football in two different seasons (2018, 2020) and top 3 in the country the other three years.

In his defense and special teams role the Tigers' defense finished in the nation's top-10 during three separate campaigns and the kickoff team was tops in 2019, allowing only 190 return yards all year. He also served as the program's NFL liaison.

His other experience includes working as a Scouting Project Consultant for the Cleveland Browns from 2015-2017 and as a Video Assistant at Rutgers from 2010-2013. He earned his Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University in winter of 2012 and his Master's in Sports Industry Management from Georgetown in 2014."