"He has to have surgery," said Mora. "It's really devastating for Joe."

UConn Football head coach Jim Mora spoke with the media in his weekly press conference on Tuesday and he revealed some unfortunate news for the team as he announced that senior quarterback Joseph Fagnano will be out for the rest of the season with a shoulder injury.

The Williamsport, Pennsylvania native spent his first four seasons of college football with Maine where he threw for a total of 5,466 yards, 45 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 505 yards and another five scores.

Fagnano entered the transfer portal following the 2022 season and chose UConn over one other offer from Western Michigan, where he would reunite with

In addition to Fagnano's injury, Jim Mora made it clear that Ta'Quan Roberson will be the starter going forward, starting this week against Florida International.

Kickoff is set for 3:30pm ET and will be televised on CBS Sports Network.