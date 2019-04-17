Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-17 01:36:46 -0500') }} football Edit

UConn Football offers 2020 Canadian wide receiver Meiga

Gkjeliwecupysob3soc0
Richard Schnyderite • StorrsCentral.com
@RichieSRivals
Staff Writer

Earlier this week the UConn Huskies sent out another offer in the 2020 recruiting cycle when coach Randy Edsall sent an offer out to Montreal (Canada) wide receiver Malick Meiga. Over the past two ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}