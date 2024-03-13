The now former Huskies Offensive Coordinator / Quarterbacks coach is set to join the Cleveland Browns as an offensive assistant and run-game specialist.

Just when you thought it was over, the college football coaching carousel has struck UConn Football once again as they will now have to replace Offensive Coordinator Nick Charlton , who is now headed to the NFL per multiple reports.

Charlton has been on staff with the Huskies since the 2022 season and in that time he's helped lead UConn to a bowl game in his first year as OC, but this past year his offense regressed quite a bit, as the Huskies averaged just 19.1 points per game.

With Charlton leaving, this now marks the second coach to leave the program as Tight Ends coach / Pass Game Coordinator John Marinelli also announced his departure earlier in the offeseason.

This will be interesting to see how Head Coach Jim Mora fills the void here as spring practice was expected to start very soon.

Stay tuned for more on UConn Football as we will have a new Offensive Coordinator Hot Board shortly.