UConn Football has added another transfer portal prospect late on Monday night as seventh year linebacker Jayden McDonald announced his commitment to the Huskies.

The 6-foot-1, 227-pounds Suwanee, Georgia native started his career at Iowa in 2018 with a redshirt before transferring to Troy where he had sat out a season in 2019 due to transfer rules at the time and then the 2020 season didn't count towards eligibility due to COVID. He would go to spend four seasons with Troy before transferring to Indiana this past January and re-entered the portal on May 1st.