UConn Football lands seventh year transfer LB Jayden McDonald
UConn Football has added another transfer portal prospect late on Monday night as seventh year linebacker Jayden McDonald announced his commitment to the Huskies.
The 6-foot-1, 227-pounds Suwanee, Georgia native started his career at Iowa in 2018 with a redshirt before transferring to Troy where he had sat out a season in 2019 due to transfer rules at the time and then the 2020 season didn't count towards eligibility due to COVID. He would go to spend four seasons with Troy before transferring to Indiana this past January and re-entered the portal on May 1st.
Over the past four seasons with Troy (2020-2023), McDonald finished with 191 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, with 75 and 9.5 of those coming this past season for the Trojans as he helped the program win 11 games in the Sun Belt Conference.
This past season, McDonald saw the most snaps of his career last season with 533, a slight margin favoring rush defense and pass rush over a responsibility in coverage. He also graded out as a 67.4 overall defender per PFF.
McDonald will have one year of eligibility remaining to play for the Huskies.
