The 6-foot, 178-pound senior cornerback was at Kansas State for the past two seasons and appeared in seven games this past season where he had record eight total tackles and two pass deflections.

UConn Football is wasting no time with the transfer portal this offseason, as they have landed their first of the offseason as former Kansas State defensive back Jordan Wright announced his decision following a visit to campus.

Prior to his time at Kansas State, Wright played two seasons at the JUCO level with Fullerton College in 2019 and 2021. In that timespan, he recorded 21 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions, and 10 pass deflections which also earned him all-region and all-conference honors.

In the end, Wright chose the Huskies over other offers from programs such as Bowling Green, Charlotte, Middle Tennessee, and Utah State.

Stay tuned right here on the UConn Report as the Huskies could be in the market for more defensive backs as they lost two starters to the portal in Mumu Bin-Wahad and Malik Dixon-Williams.