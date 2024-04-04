UConn Football lands first 2025 commit in Florida DB Jordan Rich
UConn Football added their commitment of the 2025 recruiting cycle today as American Heritage High School (FL) defensive back Jordan Rich took to social media to announce that he has committed to the Huskies.
The 5-foot-10, 168-pound athlete is currently plays for American Heritage High School, a football program that has produced countless DI football players including multi year Pro Bowler Patrick Surtain II among many others.
As mentioned above, Rich is a cornerback prospect and had a pretty solid junior season for his high school program this past season. As a junior, Rich finished with 24 total tackles (15 solo), 3.0 tackles for loss and one fumble recovery which was returned for a touchdown.
Now Rich is currently unranked, but is expected to receive a ranking soon. In the end, he chose the Huskies over one other offer from Western Michigan, becoming the second ever Husky to come from American Heritage joining class of 2024 punter Shane Hussar.