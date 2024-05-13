UConn Football lands 2025 Virginia QB K'Saan Farrar
UConn Football added their second verbal commitment to the class of 2025 recently as quarterback K'Saan Farrar took to social media to announce that he has committed to the Huskies.
The 6-foot-3, 183-pound quarterback hails from Green Run High School, a program that constantly produces Division I talent, however this will be the first prospect to ever join the Huskies from the school.
This past Fall as a Junior, Farrar helped lead his high school program to a 12-1 record while throwing for a total of 3,086 yards and 36 touchdowns. He also ran for 577 yards and seven more scores.
In the end he chose UConn over the likes of several other offers from programs such as Buffalo, East Carolina, Liberty and Marshall. Not to mention, he also the first commitment for new quarterbacks coach Brad Robbins.