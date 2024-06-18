The 6-foot-3, 185-pound athlete and is ranked as a 5.5, three-star recruit per Rivals and despite being listed as an athlete, he will join the Huskies as a defensive back.

UConn Football has their second commit of the week, as Class of 2025 athlete Saxton Suchanic has committed to the program following his Official Visit to campus recently.

Now the Huskies originally offered Suchanic back in early May and not too long after that they set up an Official Visit with him, he got to campus the weekend of June 7th and the rest is history. Now he did also make a trip over to Iowa State this past weekend, but the Huskies remained on top as he committed just two days after the visit.

In the end, Suchanic chose the Huskies over 22 other offers from schools such as Akron, Buffalo, Delaware, Iowa State, Kent State, Navy, Towson, Yale and several others. He also had several Power-Four schools keeping close tabs on him such as Pittsburgh and West Virginia.