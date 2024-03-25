To learn more about Robbins, check out his full biography below.

Robbins is a Big Stone Gap, Virginia native, who comes to Storrs just a few months after joining Southern Utah as the program's Offensive Coordinator this past January. Prior to that, he spent the 2023 season with Tennessee Tech as the program's wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator.

UConn Football has added Southern Utah Offensive Coordinator / Quarterbacks coach Brad Robbins to the staff as the program's new Quarterbacks coach as confirmed via a source within the program.

Here’s his full bio via Tennessee Tech...

“Brad Robbins enters his first season in Cookeville with the Golden Eagles, serving as Tech’s wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator.

With his experience, he has helped develop four all-conference selections, including Kam Brown (WR, Charleston Southern), Aaron Sanders (WR, VMI), Ryan Swingle (TE, WR) and Kris Thornton (VMI).

Earning his degree in business administration from Virginia-Wise in 2010, then his master’s degree in student affairs in higher education from Virginia in 2013, Robbins brings a wealth of experience to Dewayne Alexander’s staff.

Robbins started at UVA in 2010 as an assistant recruiting coordinator, helping the Cavaliers bring in a Rivals Top 25-ranked recruiting class. He, then, was promoted to a graduate assistantship as he helped the defensive coordinator with the Cavaliers’ linebackers and safeties. During his time there, Robbins worked with three players who went on to NFL careers in linebacker La’Roy Reynolds, safety Rodney McCloud and safety Anthony Harris.

UVA went to the 2011 Chik-fil-a Bowl while Robbins was on staff and it was the first season the Cavaliers beat Miami and Florida State in the same season. Robbins managed the playbook and daily installs, while also overseeing the scout team offense.

He moved over to VMI from 2013 to 2018 as Robbins worked with the wide receivers and tight ends, while also serving as a coordinator for internal recruiting and special teams. In 2014, the Keydets ranked 21st nationally in passing, then, in the following season, Sanders broke four school records as he finished third nationally in receptions with 84.

While at VMI, Robbins also recruited second-team All-American and All-Southern Conference running back Alex Ramsey (1,326 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2019), while also developing All-SoCon freshman team picks Dontae Mauck and Javeon Lara.

Robbins joined the staff at Charleston Southern for one season starting in 2018, working with Brown – who later signed as a free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Robbins was also CSU’s Director of Community Service.

In 2019, Robbins joined the staff at North Greenville University as the Crusaders’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. In 2021, NGU averaged 26.2 points per game and 5.6 yards per play. The numbers improved further in 2022 as the Crusaders averaged 406 yards per game, 27 points and 5.9 yards per play in a slate that was ranked the third toughest in Division II football. The passing offense had four games alone with over 300 yards through the air.

Under his watch, quarterback Dylan Ramirez set the NGU freshman records for passing yards (2,570), total yards (2,780) and touchdowns accounted for (28). Running back Corey Watkins surpassed the millennium mark in a season, becoming the first Crusader to break 1,000 yards in a season since 2016.

Robbins was named to the Virginia-Wise Sports Hall of Fame in 2018 after earning accolades in both football and baseball. In 2009, he was named first-team All-Mid South Conference as a quarterback as he accumulated 3,000 yards and 22 touchdowns. He was also a second-team NAIA All-American as a designated hitter, setting school records in career home runs, doubles and batting average."

