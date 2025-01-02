UConn Football HC Jim Mora Calls Out Others For Tampering

"A simple note to the schools and coaches that have blatantly broken @NCAAFootball rules by tampering with our players in the last 24 hours," Mora said on Monday . "We do know who you are, we will pursue all avenues to hold you accountable. We are excited that we've built a program where coaches have to cheat to beat us and we will protect that program. Think hard before you tamper with our players. #JustGettingStarted"

There was so much tampering going on with the Huskies roster that Mora took to social media to issue a warning to opposing teams that continue to break the NCAA rules and try to convince his players to enter the Transfer Portal.

Just a week ago, UConn Football defeated North Carolina 27-14 in the 2024 Fenway Bowl to win their first bowl game since 2010 when they defeated South Carolina in the Papa John's Bowl. All was good for the Huskies, as Head Coach Jim Mora continues to bring the program back to prominence, that was until other programs started to tamper with players on his roster.

On Thursday night, Mora kept that promise as he posted a quote from a player who was already signed with the Huskies, but Washington State's coaching staff decided to reach out anyway.

“I was originally content with my decision with coming to UConn I feel like I allowed Washington State to get into my head when I could have just ignored them I expressed to them that I was signed but I continued to conversate.”

Following the quote from HC Jim Mora, he relayed a message to the NCAA about the violations and asked for other college coaches to step up and call out when other programs tamper with their players as well.

"Why do grown men continue to manipulate @NCAAFootball tampering rules and put players in the uncomfortable position this young man was put in," said Mora. "I promised to call out those tampering with our players and threatening what our players are working so hard to build. I intend to continue to do so and hope more college coaches will join me in fighting the blatant tampering taking place."

At the moment, no other college football coaches have come out and done similar to what Mora just did by calling out another program for attempting to poach his players, but this very well could be the start of something or better yet, the end of tampering altogether. Only time will tell.