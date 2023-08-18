Not a UConn Report subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on THE HUSKY HOUSE FORUM!

USF Facts:

Location: Tampa, FL Enrollment: 32,238 Stadium: Raymond James Stadium Capacity: 69,218 Last Bowl: 2018 Gasparilla Bowl (38-20 L to Marshall) All-Time Bowl Record: 6-4 All-Time Record vs UConn: 12-5

Last Meeting:

The last meeting was also the last time at PAWSARF in UConn’s final season in the AAC, 2019. USF entered the game 1-3 with losses to Wisconsin, Georgia Tech, and SMU, while UConn also entered 1-3 with losses to Illinois, Indiana, and UCF. Despite the identical records, the two teams still felt worlds apart, and that played out. USF would outgain UConn 503-293, including an astonishing 313 rushing yards. It normally would be astonishing, but not under Edsall 2.0. UConn would muster only 84 rushing yards, and Mike Beaudry had 209 passing yards, a TD, and no picks. The Huskies started off decently well, forcing punts on the first two USF drives, but the offense could put up no points. USF would find the end zone on their third drive, ending in a Jordan McCloud TD pass. They’d find the end zone again on the next drive, jumping out to a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter. The offense would come alive in the last half of the second quarter. Elijah Jeffreys caught a 25 yard TD pass, and Kevin Mensah took an 18 yard rush to the house to cut the USF lead to 20-14 with just 2:45 left in the half. UConn could not keep the Bulls out of the end zone, however, and trailed 27-14 at the half. The Bulls would score two more TDs to take a lead 41-14, before Mensah punched it in from three yards out. USF would get one more score on a 33 yard TD pass with 31 seconds left, but UConn fans were too numb to be mad about it/call it unsportsmanlike. USF would go on to finish 4-8, while the Huskies would go 2-10, only beating UMass the rest of the way.

Meet the Bulls:

Since that game in 2019, fortunes have reversed slightly. UConn, of course, went to a bowl game in 2022, while USF finished 1-11 and fired their coach, Jeff Scott. Former Tennessee OC Alex Golesh takes over in his first head coaching job. He has a lot to rebuild, as the offense has only four returning starters, and the defense has nine, but it was a defense that allowed 41.2 ppg, and 517 ypg. Last year’s team had some close losses, losing to Florida by 3 at The Swamp, Cincinnati by 4, and Tulsa and UCF by a touchdown.

Gerry Bohanon, originally a Baylor transfer returns at QB. He started the first seven games before his season was ended by injury. Bohanon threw for 1,070 yards with a 6:6 TD:INT ratio. Katravis Marsh took over the next three games before his season was ended by injury. True freshman Byrum Brown started the final two, and did well, throwing for 404 yards with a 72% completion rate, and a 5:1 TD:INT ratio. Brown returns, along with Coastal Carolina transfer Bryce Archie. Bohanon is also the leading returning rusher.

The RB position took a big hit when leading rusher Brian Battie transferred to Auburn. Battie had 1,186 yards on the ground and 8 TDs. Bohanon is the leading returning rusher at 386 yards and 3 TDs. The unit was bolstered by the transfer portal, as they add Florida transfer Nay’Quan Wright, who had 1,138 yards in three seasons in Gainesville, and North Dakota State transfer Dominic Gonella, who ran for 854 yards in two seasons. The unit also returns Kelley Joiner, who has rushed for 1,161 yards the last four years in Tampa. Golesh believes this is the strength of the team.

An interesting factoid I came across is that USF has never had a 1,000 yard receiver (granted they’ve only had 25 seasons as a program). They lose their top two receivers from last year in Xavier Weaver and Jimmy Horn Jr (718 and 551 yards, respectively). They’ve added Wagner transfer Naiem Simmons, who had 796 yards last season for the Seahawks, and Minnesota transfer Mike Brown-Stephens. They do return third leading receiver Sean Atkins (238 yards), but this is a unit that will be a work in progress.

The offensive line was an area of strength last season, aiding the rushing attack in getting 198 ypg averaging 5.4 ypc. When Golesh arrived, however, there were only seven scholarship linemen left. Donovan Jennings returns at LG after being out for the year after four starts. Mike Lofton should start at C after starting three games last season, along with Derrell Bailey, a Virginia Tech transfer, and JUCO transfer Deonte Bowie. The unit lose four starters, and will need to mesh quickly.

Last year, USF allowed 235 rushing ypg, for an average of 6.1 ypc. Most of that defensive line returns for 2023. The top returner is Jason Vaughn, who had 35 tackles, five sacks, and 3.5 TFL. They also return highly touted recruit Rashad Cheney, and Tramel Logan (16 and 37 tackles, respectively). TCU transfer Doug Blue-Eli should take over the remaining DT spot. The group is more experienced, but will need to step up and get those rushing averages down.

The LB position is the strength of the defense. They return the team’s second and fifth leading tacklers in DJ Gordon, and Jayden Curry. Gordon, a transfer from Minnesota, had 66 tackles and 6.5 TFL, while Curry totaled 40 tackles last season. Jhalyn Shuler steps into the MLB position after playing in ten games last season. This unit will need to aid the defensive line in getting some pressure after only getting 14 sacks last season.

All the starters from last season return in the secondary, although it was a unit that allowed 282 ypg and a completion rate of 73.3%. Kansas State transfer Aamaris Brown led the team with two interceptions and five PBUs. Safety Timarcus Simmons was the team’s fourth leading tackler with 44 tackles. An increase in turnovers and PBUs will be necessary for this defense.

HC Alex Golesh has his work cut out for him, similarly to how Jim Mora had his work cut out for him too when he took over. Each team was coming off a bad defensive season, and used the portal to rehaul the roster. USF, like UConn, has been a loser in conference realignment, but they have plans for a new on-campus stadium, and recently just built a new locker room and indoor practice facility. It’s crucial this hire works for the Bulls (just ask UConn what happens with too many bad hires). Regardless, USF has had some solid recruiting classes, despite the on field results, so the cupboard is not bare.

Prediction: