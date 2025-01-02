UConn Football DT Timothy Passmore Jr. Enters Transfer Portal

Earlier today UConn Football defensive tackle Timothy Passmore Jr. has entered the Transfer Portal with the intent to finish his college playing days elsewhere.

The former Cocoa High School (FL) prospect was ranked as a 5.4, two-star recruit in the 2022 class where he he singed with the Huskies over two other offers from the likes of Colorado State and New Hampshire.

In his three seasons with the program, Passmore appeared in two games as a freshman in 2022 while maintaining his redshirt and then saw action in five more games in 2023. This past season he didn't appear in any games for the Huskies.

Passmore enters the portal with two years of eligibility remaining to play elsewhere.