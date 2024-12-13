UConn Football DE Pryce Yates Enters Transfer Portal

Earlier today UConn Football defensive end Pryce Hates announced that he will be entering the Transfer Portal with the intent to finish his college playing days elsewhere.

Yates signed with UConn out of high school as a member of the 2021 recruiting class from Ronald Reagan High School down in San Antonio, Texas. In the end, he chose the Huskies over offers from Abilene Christian, Air Force, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Incarnate Word, Lamar, Pennsylvania, Princeton and Yale.

During his four seasons in Storrs, Yates appeared in 31 games (26 starts) and racked up 102 total tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, three passes defended, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Stay tuned for more on Yates and other UConn Football Transfer Portal news right here on The UConn Report!