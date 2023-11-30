UConn Football defensive back Malik Dixon-Williams took to social media today to announce that he will be entering the transfer portal with the intent to finish his collegiate playing days elsewhere.

The 6-foot-1, 199-pound safety hails from Apopka, Florida where he attended Wekiva High School before committing to the Huskies as a member of the 2019 recruiting class. In the end of his recruitment, Dixon-Williams chose the Huskies over 14 other offers from programs such as Bowling Green, Buffalo, Campbell, Kent State, Northern Illinois, Toledo, Troy, Tulane and a few others.

In his four years with the Huskies program, Dixon-Williams appeared in two games as a freshman in 2019 and then didn't play in 2020 due to COVID cancelling the season. After that, Dixon-Williams would go on to play in 33 games over the next three seasons and accumulated 191 total tackles (101 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss and four interceptions over that time.

Dixon-Williams will now enter the portal with one year of eligibility remaining.