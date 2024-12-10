UConn Football DB Malcolm Bell to enter Transfer Portal

Earlier today UConn Football cornerback Malcolm Bell announced that he will be entering the Transfer Portal with the intent to finish his college playing days elsewhere.

Bell signed with UConn out of high school as a member of the 2021 recruiting class from Clarkson Football North up in Ontario, Canada and spent four seasons with the Huskies.

This past season with the Huskies, Bell appeared in eight games where he finished with 26 total tackles (22 solo), 1.0 tackle for loss and three pass breakups.

Stay tuned for more on Bell and other UConn Football Transfer Portal news right here on The UConn Report!