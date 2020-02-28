WINDSOR, Conn. - The opportunity to play against premier basketball talent is one of the reasons Micawber “Mac” Etienne came to Suffield Academy, but on this afternoon, he was going up against a future NCAA Division I football player. Loomis Chaffee’s Paris Shand, a 6-foot-5, 240-pound defensive end heading to the University of Arizona, was Etienne’s assignment for this showdown inside Olcott Gym. Etienne, who stands 6-10 and weighs 220 pounds, was ready for the challenge. Suffield would fall short, 86-81 in overtime, but the junior center more than held his own playing in front of UConn head coach Dan Hurley and the University of Miami’s Jim Larranaga. “He was what he can be,” Suffield coach Matthew Fava said. “He was truly dominant inside, he showed some touch in the mid-range, and he passed the ball extremely well out of the post, which I think that’s one of his underrated skills. He was the guy we needed him to be and he’s the guy that the college coaches want.” The question is, which college will get him and in what year?

RECRUITING FRONT Etienne is the 61st-ranked recruit nationally for the Class of 2021 and already has accumulated a host of offers from numerous schools including Illinois, Iowa, Pittsburgh, Providence, and UConn. “There are a lot of schools that I talk to on a daily basis,” the four-star center said. “Marquette, Miami, UConn, Providence, Louisville, Syracuse….it’s so hard (to name them all)….UCLA and Illinois. I’m talking to these schools on a regular basis and they are checking in to make sure I am doing good.”



UCONN APPEAL

Etienne has piqued the Huskies’ interest and recently got a behind-the-scenes look at the program when he attended UConn's XL Center win over Memphis. “UConn, that’s a great place and that Memphis game was crazy,” he said. “I got to hang out with a lot of other recruits (including Loomis Chaffee’s Nate Santos). Being able to take that visit with a lot of other recruits was great.” The postgame UConn locker room experience left a lasting impression on Etienne as well. “I went to the locker room afterwards and you could see how much Dan Hurley cares about his players,” Etienne said. “When Akok Akok had his Achilles’ injury, (Hurley) was crying and you could just really see how much he cares about his players.” In addition to this memorable experience, Etienne has made several unofficial trips to Storrs. “It’s been great,” he said. “I get to see the team practice, talk with (assistant coach Tom) Moore and stuff like that. My relationship with UConn is great.” Etienne, a New York native, already has some ties with several current UConn players - freshmen James Bouknight and Richie Springs (red-shirt) - through the AAU PSA Cardinals. The UConn connections don’t stop there, either. Both 2020 UConn commits, guard Andre Jackson and center Javonte Brown-Ferguson, are friends with Etienne. “They are going to the Big East, that's a great conference there,” he said. “A lot of great competition and then they have a great recruiting class coming in with Andre, who I talk to on a regular basis, and Javonte, who I talk to like every other day. “I have a really good relationship with their incoming class, too, and just knowing that I could go there and have a good relationship with all their players … and UConn is a great place.”



GROWING UP

Since arriving at Suffield Academy prior to the 2018-19 season, Etienne has put in the time and effort required to attract a lengthy list of D-I suitors. “He’s totally changed his body and worked really hard in the weight room,” Fava said. “He’s eating right and his commitment is really shining through - he really wants to be better. And I think the recruitment that he’s getting is fueling that fire.” Etienne has noticed a huge change in his game as well. “Now from when I first started, I’m a completely different player,” Etienne said. “I’ve worked on my shot, I’ve worked on my post moves, I’ve worked on my passing, and I’ve worked my entire all-around game. I’ve helped get my teammates better and I feel like I am getting better at an exponential rate.”

