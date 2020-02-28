UConn eyeing 2021 C Etienne amid pending reclassification
WINDSOR, Conn. - The opportunity to play against premier basketball talent is one of the reasons Micawber “Mac” Etienne came to Suffield Academy, but on this afternoon, he was going up against a future NCAA Division I football player.
Loomis Chaffee’s Paris Shand, a 6-foot-5, 240-pound defensive end heading to the University of Arizona, was Etienne’s assignment for this showdown inside Olcott Gym. Etienne, who stands 6-10 and weighs 220 pounds, was ready for the challenge. Suffield would fall short, 86-81 in overtime, but the junior center more than held his own playing in front of UConn head coach Dan Hurley and the University of Miami’s Jim Larranaga.
“He was what he can be,” Suffield coach Matthew Fava said. “He was truly dominant inside, he showed some touch in the mid-range, and he passed the ball extremely well out of the post, which I think that’s one of his underrated skills. He was the guy we needed him to be and he’s the guy that the college coaches want.”
The question is, which college will get him and in what year?
RECRUITING FRONT
Etienne is the 61st-ranked recruit nationally for the Class of 2021 and already has accumulated a host of offers from numerous schools including Illinois, Iowa, Pittsburgh, Providence, and UConn.
“There are a lot of schools that I talk to on a daily basis,” the four-star center said. “Marquette, Miami, UConn, Providence, Louisville, Syracuse….it’s so hard (to name them all)….UCLA and Illinois. I’m talking to these schools on a regular basis and they are checking in to make sure I am doing good.”
UCONN APPEAL
Etienne has piqued the Huskies’ interest and recently got a behind-the-scenes look at the program when he attended UConn's XL Center win over Memphis.
“UConn, that’s a great place and that Memphis game was crazy,” he said. “I got to hang out with a lot of other recruits (including Loomis Chaffee’s Nate Santos). Being able to take that visit with a lot of other recruits was great.”
The postgame UConn locker room experience left a lasting impression on Etienne as well.
“I went to the locker room afterwards and you could see how much Dan Hurley cares about his players,” Etienne said. “When Akok Akok had his Achilles’ injury, (Hurley) was crying and you could just really see how much he cares about his players.”
In addition to this memorable experience, Etienne has made several unofficial trips to Storrs.
“It’s been great,” he said. “I get to see the team practice, talk with (assistant coach Tom) Moore and stuff like that. My relationship with UConn is great.”
Etienne, a New York native, already has some ties with several current UConn players - freshmen James Bouknight and Richie Springs (red-shirt) - through the AAU PSA Cardinals.
The UConn connections don’t stop there, either. Both 2020 UConn commits, guard Andre Jackson and center Javonte Brown-Ferguson, are friends with Etienne.
“They are going to the Big East, that's a great conference there,” he said. “A lot of great competition and then they have a great recruiting class coming in with Andre, who I talk to on a regular basis, and Javonte, who I talk to like every other day.
“I have a really good relationship with their incoming class, too, and just knowing that I could go there and have a good relationship with all their players … and UConn is a great place.”
GROWING UP
Since arriving at Suffield Academy prior to the 2018-19 season, Etienne has put in the time and effort required to attract a lengthy list of D-I suitors.
“He’s totally changed his body and worked really hard in the weight room,” Fava said. “He’s eating right and his commitment is really shining through - he really wants to be better. And I think the recruitment that he’s getting is fueling that fire.”
Etienne has noticed a huge change in his game as well.
“Now from when I first started, I’m a completely different player,” Etienne said. “I’ve worked on my shot, I’ve worked on my post moves, I’ve worked on my passing, and I’ve worked my entire all-around game. I’ve helped get my teammates better and I feel like I am getting better at an exponential rate.”
THE NEXT STOP
At the moment, Etienne’s college future is slated to begin in 2021, so he’s not rushing to find a school.
“I wouldn’t say I have a set timetable,” he said. “Once I know for a fact that I want to go to a place and I feel really comfortable with my decision, I’ll make my decision. It could be tomorrow, it could be April of my senior year. I just want to see where my recruitment goes and continue my relationships with schools."
One wrinkle Etienne could throw into the recruiting mix is reclassifying to 2020, but he says he hasn’t made that decision just yet.
“I can reclass, so I am going to talk (with mother and support group) this upcoming spring and decide whether I am ready for the 2020 class or will I be staying until 2021. Right now, it’s up in the air.”
The Huskies have no open scholarship spots for next season, but that could change. Red-shirt junior guard Alterique Gilbert’s status is uncertain and player movement at the college level has become increasingly unpredictable in recent years.
With Akok likely out for at least half of '20-'21 season and junior Tyler Polley (ACL) facing a difficult recovery as well, it's likely that the Huskies will be in need of a big man next season. Etienne could be their solution if he reclassifies, but the Suffield Academy star knows to avoid these thoughts and remain focused on realizing his true potential.
“I’m not letting any of (the recruiting process) affect my game,” Etienne said. “If you do that, it will be detrimental to your game and you won’t become the player you are meant to be. I’m not letting any of this stuff get to my head.”