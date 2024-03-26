The UConn Report caught up with the seemingly position-less Abraham, who has been following UConn's post-season and run at a second consecutive national championship with a hawk-like gaze.

Abraham has steadily improved his shooting, with a knack for baseline jumpers and 3-point shot-making. He brings budding athleticism in his above the rim game and ability to instigate live ball turnovers and turn them into transition leak-outs. A Top-75 national recruit, Abraham's illustrious career at Paul VI will continue with a stop through Indiana for the prestigious Chipotle Nationals from April 4-6.

As a versatile 6-foot-7 forward with multi-positional defense and a knack for scoring it in a variety of ways at national power Paul VI, Class of 2024 signee Isaiah Abraham has the tools and intangibles to author a quick-hit impact at the University of Connecticut as a freshman next season.

ZS: What do you think coach Hurley saw in you and your style of play which really aligned with the program and its system?

It is going to be a lot of hard work. The practices are going to be intense. I am looking forward to that. There's a proven, winning culture over there. Everyone wants to win in that program. Their main goal is to win, and everyone understands that. There is nothing toxic in the program. Everyone is on the same page. The desire to win is all over.

Isaiah Abraham: I would just say the coaching style. I love the coaching style. Coach (Dan) Hurley and Coach (Luke) Murray, they were effective in recruiting me. They were very honest. The style of play they have and the winning culture, it is something I really can't wait to get started with after the (high school) season is over with.

Zach Smart: What factors influenced your decision to choose UConn over the other programs? What were the major factors behind your decision?

IA: I think he really valued my versatility.

Defensive-wise, I am going to get after it. I can defend all positions on the floor. I'm going to get after it on defense,all game. Doing all the small things on the court.

In their offensive sets, they swing the rock and they really move and move the ball,they set screens. There are a lot of opportunities that come out of that offense. I think that Coach Hurley saw me as a versatile scorer and that really fits what they have. I wouldn't just say defensively, and doing all the small things, but also with me being able to catch and shoot and knock down threes. Making shots on the perimeter. All of those aspects fit the system.

ZS: You've been watching the team's 2024 NCAA tournament run consistently, haven't you? What do you see that you really are impressed with?

IA: I've been watching every game in the postseason, starting with the Big East tournament last week.

I've been really studying the way they play, how they work. I feel like coach with Coach Hurley and his staff, they all really focus on developing players.

They don't leave any player on the back burner.

They value every player and they realize that every player in the rotation could do something. So, just to see the growth of the players, that's what I've noticed that I really like. I am just excited to go up there. To buy in, to elevate my game and bring more to winning. I feel like I am really, really happy with my decision. Developing and evolving is what the culture is all about. That's why I chose UConn.

ZS: Coach Hurley's style is definitely hard-hitting, he's certainly a coach that brings constant, unbridled energy. How do you feel about his coaching approach, and all the media attention, and at times scrutiny, he has received this past year?

IA: The narrative the media, or at least some of the media and some people have created for Coach (Hurley), is not real. It's not. Yeah, he is very intense. That's just his desire to win. He wants to win. I think that's actually what makes him good. That's why he's successful.

I feel like my current coach at Paul VI (Glenn Farello) holds me accountable. So Coach Hurley is similar. I value a coach that values their players and wants what is best for them. I value a coach who makes sure a player knows what they need. A coach who values their game and elevates their game. Coach Hurley, he has been through it all as a basketball player (at Seton Hall).

He has experiences that he can share with the players. He has that intensity to him, but he has the players' back. I actually prefer a coach who is in your face, because that means he cares and wants to see you get better. I would want that over a coach who doesn't care.

ZS: What differentiates you as a player, and what do you think Hurley saw in you as a recruit, as far as bedrock assets?

IA: My passion for the game and my work ethic, as I am willing to work at whatever a coach tells me to do. I will do whatever is required to win. My mindset and my versatility I think separates me. I play with a real desire and I want to do whatever I can to help produce the win. I felt like he saw that and we connected on this.