Reed, at 6-foot-10, averaged 9.0 points and 7.2 rebounds with the Wolverines this past season, opting to hit the market upon the firing of Juwan Howard.

As a smooth, efficient, back to the rim scoring threat with an ambidextrous inside arsenal, the sophomore Michigan transfer has become an attractive and hotly pursued forward on the portal.

UConn has shifted his focus to building up its previously formidable frontline this off-season. The Huskies appear to be moving in quick-hit fashion, as Tarris Reed Jr. is slated to visit Storrs, Conn. this weekend.

Reed Jr. played sparingly as a freshman but showed promise his sophomore season. He turned in a 20-point (8-for-10 FG) performance in a loss to then-No. Illinois and had a sublime 14 points, 11 boards, and five blocked shots during a 73-71 loss to Minnesota a portent of his capabilities.

The unique draw of Reed Jr's game is his ability to protect the rim and seal off the driving lanes. He has a notable adeptness with his timing, as he's able to forcefully block shots when the ball is on its way up. Reed Jr. compiled seven games of three blocks or more.

As a big body at 6-10 and 265 pounds, Reed Jr. is a space eater who changes the trajectory of shots and impacts hard-drivers consistently.

Since entering his name into the portal, Reed Jr. has heard from the likes of Kansas State, Georgetown, Penn State, Providence, Oregon, Miss St, Memphis, LSU, Mississippi State, Nebraska, and a bevy of others.

With fluid mobility at his size, Reed Jr. showed flashes as a catch and dunk threat and an innate scorer between a defender and the basket.

UConn has now won back to back national championships, following a recent title game victory over Purdue and 7-foot-4 behemoth Zach Edey.

The Huskies willl bid adieu to Donovan Clingan, the 7-foot-2 Center who is projected early first round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft in June. They will need to fill a critical void in the post.

Connecticut returns Samson Johnson, the high flying junior who was solid with a 16-point (on 7-for-10 FG) performance during a gritty win over St. John's around Christmas time. Beyond Samson, however, the interior seems a bit thin with freshman Youssouf Singare playing meager minutes this past season and little depth beyond this.

The Huskies are the first team to win back to back championships since the University of Florida in 2006 and 2007. That memorable team, coached by Billy Donovan, was known for its stabilizing interior of Joakim Noah and Al Horford.