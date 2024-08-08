PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1EVjUyNjcyVDlaJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
UConn Basketball Recruiting Notebook: Latest on Three Notable Recruits

AJ Rodriguez • UConnReport
Staff Writer
@theajrod

The 2024 AAU basketball season has recently just finished up for recruits, so let's get an idea at how some of UConn Basketball's most coveted prospects are faring with their recruitment over the recent summer.

THE RECAP: Darius Adams, a highly sought-after recruit, has an eventful recruitment journey ahead as he plans to visit several top programs this fall.

His scheduled visits include North Carolina State on September 6, Tennessee on September 13, Michigan State on September 20, Alabama on September 27, UConn on October 4, and Notre Dame on October 10.

Notably, his UConn visit is generating significant attention as the Huskies aim to make a strong impression.

Despite these visits, Adams' recruitment remains wide open, and there's a possibility it could extend into the winter or even later, highlighting the factor of an open race.

THE RECAP: Nikola Bundalo has recently narrowed his recruitment to eight schools: Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, Michigan State, UConn, Xavier, and Texas.

This fall, he plans to take several official visits, starting with UConn on August 30, followed by Michigan State on September 6, Ohio State on September 20, and North Carolina on October 4.

His UConn visit is particularly crucial as the Huskies look to secure his commitment by showcasing their program's strengths and potential fit for Bundalo.

With his recruitment still open and possibly extending into his senior season, UConn's ability to create a compelling case during his visit could significantly impact his decision as the forward position is a big need this class.

THE RECAP: Qayden Samuels recruitment has skyrocketed over the summer, with the talented prospect receiving offers from prestigious programs like Kansas, Villanova, Alabama, Tennessee, UConn, and others.

As the first player from the class of 2026 to be offered by UConn, Samuels represents a significant target for Dan Hurley's system.

Known for his versatility, athleticism, and high basketball IQ, Samuels fits well into Hurley's dynamic and defense-oriented approach, making him an ideal candidate to contribute to the Huskies' future success.

