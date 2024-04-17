UConn Basketball adds their second offseason transfer as former Michigan center Tarris Reed Jr. has made the decision to commit to the Huskies per an announce on via social media. The 6-foot-10, 265-pound big man is a St. Louis, Missouri native that played for Link Year Prep Academy before enrolling at Michigan as a member of the 2022 recruiting class, where he was ranked the No. 31 overall prospect.

Reed is currently listed as the 19th best transfer per Rivals Transfer Rankings. He was a bright spot on a very poor Michigan team that finished 8-24, scoring 9 points and adding 7 rebounds per night. Primarily a back to basket big, Reed provides a strong and old-school interior presence. With shades of former UConn center Josh Carlton, he's a relentless finisher and scores nearly all of his points from the paint. Reed is strong and will bully most smaller players who challenge him inside. He likes to dunk it, but can also get some layups to go. The sophomore was relatively efficient, just over 50% from the field and made just one triple in three tries. Reed is also exceptional on the glass, ranking in the top 250 nationally in offensive and defensive rebounding percentage per KenPom. He's also one of the best at contesting shots in the country, which is a big hole that needs to be filled with the departure of projected lottery C Donovan Clingan.

STORRS IMPACT