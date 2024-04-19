On Friday afternoon, UConn Basketball's guard Apostolos Roumoglou has entered the transfer portal with the intent to finish his college career elsewhere.

Roumoglu originally committed and signed with UConn as a member of the 2022 recruiting class from PAOK Thessaloniki out in Xanthi, Greece.

During his two seasons as a Husky, Woolfolk appeared in 44 total games, while averaging 1.0 points, 0.5 rebounds, and 0.2 assists per game.

Stay tuned for more on Roumoglou and other UConn Basketball news right here on The UConn Report!