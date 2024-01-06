Jones is listed at 5-foot-10, 185-pounds wide receiver according to the Bruins, but spent his first three seasons with the program as a running back.

UConn Football has added another piece via the transfer portal today as UCLA running back / wide receiver Keegan Jones has committed to the program.

The former Cleveland, Tennessee high school prospect was ranked as 5.2, two-star recruit coming out of high school, was a late bloomer from the 2018 class as he only started earning his power-five offers late in the process.

Since joining UCLA in 2019, Jones carried the ball 128 times for 611 yards and five touchdowns, along with hauling in 34 receptions for 373 yards and three more scores. Out of those five seasons with the Bruins, Jones best year came in 2022 where had 557 total yards of offense and five total touchdowns.

Jones has one year of eligibility remaining to play for the Huskies.