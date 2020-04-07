Amid troubling times, Tyrese Martin went with familiarity in making his next college decision.

The 6-foot-6 guard, who just completed his sophomore season at University of Rhode Island, announced via Twitter on Tuesday that he will be reconnecting with Dan Hurley and Tom Moore at UConn next season.

Martin’s twitter message: “I cashed out many times after betting on myself! This just another one waiting to happen. 100% COMMITTED #GOHUSKIES”

Martin was a Hurley target two years ago out of high school and committed to the Rams prior to the head coach and assistant Tom Moore leaving for UConn. He also knows assistant coach Kimani Young, who recruited the three-star talent while at the University of Minnesota.

“I couldn’t really take a lot of visits (because of the coronavirus), so it was kind of hard,” Martin said, about the transfer process. “I wanted to go to a bigger stage … and my relationship with coach Hurley and his staff (was important in the decision).”