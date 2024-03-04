Tracking former UConn Football players in the 2024 NFL Combine
The 2024 NFL Draft Combine has came and went in Indianapolis, Indiana this past weekend and it featured two former UConn Football players as they test their skills in front of various NFL front office members such as scouts, coaches, General Managers and more.
With that being said, let's see how the former Huskies did in their performances in some of the drills this week.
HEIGHT: 6-foot-2 6/8
WEIGHT: 317-pounds
HAND SIZE: 9.0
ARM LENGTH: 33.50
WINGSPAN: 79.75
|DRILL
|RESULT
|RANK AMONG POSITION GROUP
|
40 YARD DASH
|
5.01
|
T-10th among offensive linemen
|
10-YARD SPLITS
|
1.75
|
T-16th among offensive linemen
|
VERTICAL JUMP
|
33.00"
|
T-8th among offensive linemen
|
BROAD JUMP
|
8' 6"
|
T-42nd among offensive linemen
|
THREE CONE DRILL
|
N/A
|
Didn't participate.
|
20 YARD SHUTTLE
|
N/A
|
Didn't participate.
|
BENCH PRESS
|
25
|
T-15th among offensive linmen
HEIGHT: 6-foot-5 5/8
WEIGHT: 274-pounds
HAND SIZE: 9.75
ARM LENGTH: 35.75
WINGSPAN: 84.38
|DRILL
|RESULT
|RANK AMONG POSITION GROUP
|
40 YARD DASH
|
4.67
|
T-11th among defensive ends
|
10-YARD SPLITS
|
1.65
|
T-12th among defensive ends
|
VERTICAL JUMP
|
36.50"
|
7th among defensive ends
|
BROAD JUMP
|
9' 9"
|
T-17th among defensive ends
|
THREE CONE DRILL
|
7.59
|
5th among defensive ends
|
20 YARD SHUTTLE
|
4.73
|
5th among defensive ends
|
BENCH PRESS
|
21
|
T-8th among defensive ends
