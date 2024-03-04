Advertisement
Tracking former UConn Football players in the 2024 NFL Combine

Richard O'Leary • UConnReport
@RivalsRichie

The 2024 NFL Draft Combine has came and went in Indianapolis, Indiana this past weekend and it featured two former UConn Football players as they test their skills in front of various NFL front office members such as scouts, coaches, General Managers and more.

With that being said, let's see how the former Huskies did in their performances in some of the drills this week.

HEIGHT: 6-foot-2 6/8

WEIGHT: 317-pounds

HAND SIZE: 9.0

ARM LENGTH: 33.50

WINGSPAN: 79.75

NFL COMBINE NUMBERS
DRILL RESULT RANK AMONG POSITION GROUP

40 YARD DASH

5.01

T-10th among offensive linemen

10-YARD SPLITS

1.75

T-16th among offensive linemen

VERTICAL JUMP

33.00"

T-8th among offensive linemen

BROAD JUMP

8' 6"

T-42nd among offensive linemen

THREE CONE DRILL

N/A

Didn't participate.

20 YARD SHUTTLE

N/A

Didn't participate.

BENCH PRESS

25

T-15th among offensive linmen

HEIGHT: 6-foot-5 5/8

WEIGHT: 274-pounds

HAND SIZE: 9.75

ARM LENGTH: 35.75

WINGSPAN: 84.38

NFL COMBINE NUMBERS
DRILL RESULT RANK AMONG POSITION GROUP

40 YARD DASH

4.67

T-11th among defensive ends

10-YARD SPLITS

1.65

T-12th among defensive ends

VERTICAL JUMP

36.50"

7th among defensive ends

BROAD JUMP

9' 9"

T-17th among defensive ends

THREE CONE DRILL

7.59

5th among defensive ends

20 YARD SHUTTLE

4.73

5th among defensive ends

BENCH PRESS

21

T-8th among defensive ends

