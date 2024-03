As a skilled 6-foot-5 three-level scorer who has become a more viable physical at and above the rim scoring threat, Class of 2025 guard Joson Sanon is tracking as one of the top unsigned recruits in the country.

Defensively versatile and with a unique multi-positional approach with his effectiveness on the offensive and defensive glass, Sanon has improved incrementally since averaging 14.5 points and 3.4 assists while playing for Expressions Elite on the prestigious EYBL circuit.