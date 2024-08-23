The UConn women’s basketball team has completed their non-conference puzzle. After months of revealing select pieces during the offseason, UConn released their 13-game nonconference slate for the 2024-25 season earlier this week. The Huskies have not played against a handful of these programs in at least a decade. Five foes faced Connecticut last season. No matter how long it has been since their last meeting with the Huskies, it is only fair to highlight a unique fact about each nonconference opponent.

Advertisement

UConn's 2024-25 Non-Conference Schedule Date Opponent Location November 3, 2024 Fort Hays State (Exhibition) TBA November 7, 2024 Boston University TBA November 10, 2024 South Florida TBA November 15, 2024 vs. North Carolina Greensboro, North Carolina November 20, 2024 Fairleigh Dickinson TBA November 25, 2024 Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship (Opponent TBA) Nassau, Bahamas November 27, 2024 Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship (Opponent TBA) Nassau, Bahamas December 3, 2024 Holy Cross TBA December 7, 2024 vs. Louisville (Inaugural Women's Champions Classic) Barclays Center (Brooklyn, NY) December 12, 2024 at Notre Dame South Bend, Indiana December 17, 2024 vs. Iowa State (Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase) Uncasville, Connecticut December 21, 2024 USC XL Center (Hartford, CT) February 6, 2025 at Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena (Knoxville, TN) February 16, 2025 at South Carolina Colonial Life Arena (Columbia, SC)

Fort Hays State (Exhibition)

UConn's pregame huddle before their most recent exhibition meeting with Fort Hays State in 2021 (photo by UConn Athletics)

UConn last played the Tigers, who are based out of Hays, Kansas, in a preseason exhibition at the Harry A. Gampel Pavilion three years ago. Fort Hays State fell on the road 111-47. Redshirt juniors Azzi Fudd and Caroline Ducharme both dropped double figures; Paige Bueckers scored seven and supplemented it with nine assists. They were just three of nine players who spent at least 15 minutes on the court.

Boston University

The Huskies nearly scored as many points in one first-half run (34) as the Terriers did all evening (38) the last time these teams met in 2013. While this is a true home contest for Connecticut, there is a reasonable chance that the regular season opener could be Ducharme’s homecoming game. The 2022 All-Big East Second Team guard hails from Milton, Massachusetts, which is about 10 miles south of Boston.

South Florida

Remarkably, the last meeting between the two teams was the only regular-season nonconference contest where both Bueckers and Fudd each crossed double figures. The former buried six triples for all of her 18 points while the latter led the then-No. 2 Huskies with 21 in 38 minutes. The tight seven-point win was also UConn’s closest margin of victory over the Bulls since the universities first became conference foes in 2005.

North Carolina

Paige Bueckers had scored 1,009 career points following the Huskies win over North Carolina (photo by UConn Athletics)

Nearly everyone may recall last year’s intense duel between these championship-winning programs, a 76-64 Huskies’ victory at Mohegan Sun Arena. Bueckers—via a breakaway bucket early in the third quarter—matched Maya Moore’s program record for fewest games to 1,000 career points at 55. Most people might not know, however, that that contest snapped a streak of five straight games where Connecticut scored 80+ points versus the Tar Heels.

Fairleigh Dickinson

The Knights scored five (yes, five) points in the first half the last time they dueled with the Huskies 13 years ago. Torrie Childs’ jumper with 42 seconds left in the period prevented Fairleigh Dickinson from becoming the third school to record just three first-half points. Mariyah Laury scored the Knights' first point at the charity stripe and made their other first-half field goal almost 13.5 minutes into the contest.

Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship (two games in three days)

UConn does not know their opponents yet, but here is a glimpse of the Pink Flamingo Championship (image provided by Baha Mar Hoops)

It is worth noting that UConn went 2-1 the last two seasons when they played teams outside of the United States and/or their territories. That will change this year, as the Huskies battle only two to-be-announced opponents among an eight-team field in the Bahamas. Excluding Toronto Metropolitan University, each program Connecticut faced on international soil came from a different conference.

Holy Cross

The Huskies and the Crusaders played each other every season from 1997-98 until 2011-12. Not one of UConn’s 15 wins in that span took place at the XL Center. As if beating them every time was not enough, the Huskies held Holy Cross to less than 40 points in each of their past five meetings. While the Crusaders reside in Worcester, Massachusetts, this could be another homecoming game for Ducharme.

Louisville

KK Arnold scored 11 points and had five assists when UConn last battled Louisville in 2023 (photo by Cloe Poisson, Hartford Courant)

The Cardinals became the lowest-seeded opponent Connecticut has faced in their 12 national title games when they met in New Orleans in 2013. Louisville also gave the Huskies their lone defeat at Mohegan Sun Arena in 2021. UConn lost their third game before January for the first time in 17 years that afternoon, and they repeated the unfortunate feat two seasons later. The Huskies reached the Final Four both times.

Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish’s seven Final Four appearances were the second-most in women’s basketball during the 2010s. Only Connecticut made more during the decade, and they appeared every single year. Last season’s upset marked the first time Notre Dame bested the Huskies in the Nutmeg State since 2013. It was also just the third instance where the Fighting Irish won consecutive contests over UConn in their 54-game all-time series with them.

Iowa State

No player on either roster was born the last time the Huskies and the Cyclones met in the regular season. Mohegan Sun Arena will become the fourth different venue (in just two states) these programs will square off at. Iowa State eliminated Connecticut in the Sweet 16 of the 1999 NCAA Tournament. The Huskies got their revenge in that same round in 2010 en route to national title No. 7.

USC

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYXJrIHlvdXIgY2FsZW5kYXJzIPCfk4U8YnI+PGJyPlVDb25uIGFu ZCBVU0MgaGF2ZSBzaWduZWQgYSB0d28tZ2FtZSBzZXJpZXMsIGJlZ2lubmlu ZyBuZXh0IHNlYXNvbiBpbiBDb25uZWN0aWN1dCEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL3IwMlZFeGFoRGsiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9yMDJWRXhhaERr PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFVDb25uIFdvbWVu4oCZcyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChA VUNvbm5XQkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVUNvbm5X QkIvc3RhdHVzLzE3OTAxMTUyMTkzOTk5Nzk1MTE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+TWF5IDEzLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

UConn’s gritty 80-73 win over the Trojans in Portland, Oregon, marked the program’s 15th consecutive victory in the Elite Eight. It was also the second time in three NCAA Tournaments that the Huskies upset the No. 1 seed in their region in that round. Additionally, Southern California will be the first Big Ten foe that does not start with the letter M Connecticut faces in the regular season since 2019.

Tennessee

Welcome to the museum of sensationally strange, but true, facts that I have about the Volunteers.

Exhibit A:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TdHJhbmdlLCBidXQgVHJ1ZTogVGVubmVzc2VlIHdvbWVu4oCZcyBi YXNrZXRiYWxsIGhhcyBhIGJldHRlciByZWNvcmQgYWdhaW5zdCBVQ29ubiBp biB0aGUgRmluYWwgRm91ciAoMi0xKSB0aGFuIHRoZSBOYXRpb25hbCBDaGFt cGlvbnNoaXAgZ2FtZSAoMC00KS48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDb2xlIFN0ZWZhbiAo QENvbGRlc3RfZmFuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Nv bGRlc3RfZmFuL3N0YXR1cy8xODE5NzQyNTIwMTA2MjEzODQyP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAzLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Exhibit B:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TdHJhbmdlLCBidXQgdHJ1ZTogVGhlIFRlbm5lc3NlZSBXb21lbuKA mXMgQmFza2V0YmFsbCB0ZWFtIGhhcyBuZXZlciBtYWRlIGZpdmUgY29uc2Vj dXRpdmUgRmluYWwgRm91cnMuPGJyPjxicj5UaGV5IGhhdmUgbWFkZSBmb3Vy IGluIGEgcm93IHRocmVlIHRpbWVzOjxicj4tIDE5ODYsIDE5ODcsIDE5ODgs IDE5ODk8YnI+LSAxOTk1LCAxOTk2LCAxOTk3LCAxOTk4PGJyPi0gMjAwMiwg MjAwMywgMjAwNCwgMjAwNTwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENvbGUgU3RlZmFuIChAQ29s ZGVzdF9mYW4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29sZGVz dF9mYW4vc3RhdHVzLzE4MTg2NTUzNTcxMTMxMzU1NDM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+SnVseSAzMSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

South Carolina

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgSHVza2llcyB0cmF2ZWwgdG8gU291dGggQ2Fyb2xpbmEgb24g RmViLiAxNiEg8J+ThSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vZGN6U0FvUmlT ViI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2RjelNBb1JpU1Y8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg VUNvbm4gV29tZW7igJlzIEJhc2tldGJhbGwgKEBVQ29ubldCQikgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VQ29ubldCQi9zdGF0dXMvMTgxODcy MzUyMjM1NDgwMjg2MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdWx5IDMxLCAy MDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK