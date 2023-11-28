It was a busy day for UConn Football as they saw three more scholarship players take to social media that were planning on entering the transfer portal in quarterback Zion Turner, running back Jalen Mitchell and defensive back Mumu Bin-Wahad.

The second year quarterback filled in as the starter for the 2022 season as a true freshman when Ta'Quan Roberson went down in training camp with a torn ACL. He went on to appear in all 13 games where he was 149-of-259 for 1,407 passing yards along with nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions, which helped lead the Huskies to a bowl game. Turner will enter the portal with three years of eligibility remaining as he redshirted his sophomore year.

The former Louisville running back came to Storrs last offseason via Louisville and there were high expectations for him for the 2023 season, however he had a case of fumbles early on as he lost two through the first two games of the season and wasn't quite able to crack the top of the running back rotation. He will now re-enter the portal will one year remaining.