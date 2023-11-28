Three UConn Football players announce intentions to enter transfer portal
It was a busy day for UConn Football as they saw three more scholarship players take to social media that were planning on entering the transfer portal in quarterback Zion Turner, running back Jalen Mitchell and defensive back Mumu Bin-Wahad.
The second year quarterback filled in as the starter for the 2022 season as a true freshman when Ta'Quan Roberson went down in training camp with a torn ACL. He went on to appear in all 13 games where he was 149-of-259 for 1,407 passing yards along with nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions, which helped lead the Huskies to a bowl game.
Turner will enter the portal with three years of eligibility remaining as he redshirted his sophomore year.
The former Louisville running back came to Storrs last offseason via Louisville and there were high expectations for him for the 2023 season, however he had a case of fumbles early on as he lost two through the first two games of the season and wasn't quite able to crack the top of the running back rotation.
He will now re-enter the portal will one year remaining.
Bin-Wahad is arguably the biggest blow the Huskies team to announce that they are entering the portal so far this offseason as he was arguably the team's top defensive player last season, finishing with the second highest PFF grade on that side of the ball just behind Dal'Mont Gourdine.
Last season, Bin-Wahad finished with 34 total tackles (24 solo), four tackles for loss, three pass deflections, one interception which was returned for a touchdown and one forced fumble.
He now enters the portal with three years of eligibility remaining.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
• Talk about it inside the UConn Football FREE board