UConn Football has landed another new commitment, as Class of 2025 defensive end Aubrey Melvin has committed to the program following his Official Visit to campus last weekend.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound defensive lineman plays for Gwynn Park High School down in Brandywine, Maryland and is the first defensive line commitment for the Huskies this recruiting cycle. Now despite being listed as a defensive end currently, Melvin will likely grow into an interior defensive lineman at the next level.