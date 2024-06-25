Three-Star Georgia DB Osiris Gilbert commits to UConn Football
UConn Football has landed another top target today, as Class of 2025 defensive back Osiris Gilbert has committed to the program following his Official Visit to campus recently.
The 5-foot-10, 175-pound athlete and is ranked as a 5.6, three-star recruit and projects as a cornerback at the next level.
UCONN BASKETBALL MESSAGE BOARD | THE HUSKY HOUSE FORUM | UCONN BASKETBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | UCONN FOOTBALL RECRUITING
This past season as a junior, Gilbert helped lead Buford High School to a record of 9-4 while racking up 21 total tackles (24 solo), two interceptions, two pass deflections, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He has since transferred to Peachtree Ridge High School this offseason.
In the end, Gilbert chose the Huskies over 20 other offers from schools like Arizona State, Cincinnati, Delaware, Duke, Florida State, Georgia, Indiana, Liberty, Michigan State, South Florida, Syracuse, UCF and several others.