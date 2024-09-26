For 20 years, Dan Orlovsky was the only quarterback in the UConn football team’s Football Bowl Subdivision history with 5+ passing touchdowns in one game. Making only his third start in two seasons with UConn on September 7, graduate gunslinger Joe Fagnano joined that exclusive list. Three of Fagnano’s five touchdowns against the Merrimack Warriors that afternoon came from 40+ yards out. Merrimack’s secondary had almost no answers for the graduate student’s arm. As a team, the Huskies set program bests in total yards (629), points in one quarter (35) and in one half (56). Connecticut made more history against the Florida Atlantic Owls two weeks later. The Huskies did damage on the ground this time around, running for an FBS-best 421 yards on 66 carries versus FAU’s run defense. Running backs Mel Brown and Durell Robinson each collected a career-high 156 rushing yards while redshirt sophomore Nick Evers added 78 of his own. What happens in the trenches has played a huge part in creating these record-breaking games and noteworthy performances.

Advertisement

2025 East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 Watch List selection Valentin Senn (UConn Athletics)

Across UConn’s first two home games, the offensive line has not allowed a sack and had as many ineligible men downfield as holding penalties called against them. That holding penalty, which came in the Huskies’ home opener, never actually counted because of a Merrimack personal foul. Connecticut’s offense has averaged 447.5 yards through four games, which ranks 37th in the FBS heading into Week Five. The Huskies’ rushing attack ranks even better at 13th with 241.5 yards per game. For reference, seven of the country’s currently-ranked teams average at least 240 rushing yards. Only two players have recorded a sack against UConn’s quarterbacks in 2024; both of them split the bill on the same play. Just one ranked team, the No. 20 Oklahoma State Cowboys, has surrendered exactly one sack going into this weekend. Five programs in the nation have not allowed one. “They are working well together,” Mora commented about the offensive line before the team’s duel with the Duke Blue Devils two weeks ago. “There is no miscommunication. They are doing a good job of [identifying] the front and the potential blitz and getting the communication made that needs to get made.”

2025 East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 Watch List selection Chase Lundt (UConn Athletics)

Three out of the Huskies’ five starters from last year’s team, including Seattle Seahawks guard Christian Haynes, graduated. How has Connecticut’s offensive line continued their success? It starts with the man in charge: first-year offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis. The University of Virginia graduate joined Mora’s staff in 2021 as the Huskies’ offensive line coordinator. Sammis retained that position when he became the team’s offensive coordinator following Nick Charlton’s departure for the Cleveland Browns in March. The New Jersey native’s offensive line made their largest contributions to the Tribe’s success when the team went 6-5 in 2021. Opponents sacked William & Mary’s quarterbacks 11 times in as many games played that season. Their 203.7 rushing yards per game led the Coastal Athletic Association by almost 30 yards. Sammis’ success coaching offensive lines spans almost 15 years, starting with his three seasons at Columbia University. The former Lions tight ends coach has turned his repertoire up a notch through three years in East Hartford.

Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line Coordinator Gordon Sammis (UConn Athletics)

Only once over the past 29 games has UConn allowed at least three sacks in a single contest. Since surrendering four against the Ball State Cardinals in 2022, there have been just four instances where an opponent has recorded multiple sacks. All but one of them came from an Atlantic Coast Conference team. Haynes led the way for the front five, earning All-American honors during both of his seasons in Sammis’ system. The Maryland native is not the only lineman who possesses star potential, however. Offensive tackles Valentin Senn and Chase Lundt both earned spots on the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 Watch List in July. All five of the Huskies’ primary starters rank in the top 100 of Pro Football Focus’ national rankings at their respective positions. Last Saturday’s 34-point victory over the Owls highlighted another strength in Connecticut’s offensive line. “Having guys that can step up and step in like Brady [Wayburn] and Kyle [Juergens], it just shows you that we are building depth,” Mora explained postgame. “When you can replace a really good player like Ben [Murawski] and still have the productivity like we did [Saturday], that shows that you are building depth.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OYXRpb25hbCBSYW5raW5ncyBmb3IgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1VDb25uP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jVUNvbm48L2E+IEZvb3RiYWxsJiMzOTtzIG9mZmVu c2l2ZSBsaW5lIHZpYSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BG Rj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUEZGPC9hPjxicj48YnI+Tm8uIDY1 IE9UIFZhbGVudGluIFNlbm4gPGJyPk5vLiA5MCBPRyBCZW4gTXVyYXdza2kg PGJyPk5vLiAzNiBDIFdlcyBIb2VoPGJyPk5vLiA3NCBPRyBDaHJpc3RvcGhl ciBGb3J0aW4gPGJyPk5vLiAxMSBPVCBDaGFzZSBMdW5kdDxicj48YnI+V2hh dCBkbyB5b3UgdGhpbmsgYWJvdXQgdGhlIE8tTGluZSYjMzk7cyBwZXJmb3Jt YW5jZSBzbyBmYXIgdGhpcyBzZWFzb24/IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9oMDg2MHJGcmJTIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vaDA4NjByRnJiUzwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBVQ29ubiBIdXNraWVzIHwgVUNvbm5SZXBvcnQuY29tIChA VUNvbm5SaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVUNv bm5SaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE4MzkyODcyNDE2NjQ4MjM2NzQ/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI2LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The Huskies’ offensive line next faces one of their toughest challenges since Sammis arrived. First-year defensive coordinator Joe Bowen has transformed the Buffalo Bulls’ defense into a juggernaut. Buffalo’s 38 tackles for a loss rank fourth in the FBS behind two Power Four programs and the East Carolina Pirates. The No. 1 Texas Longhorns have as many sacks (seven) as the Bulls do. Although they did not have their best outing in DeKalb, Illinois, last week, Buffalo’s defense still boasts the nation’s top tackler. No player has more individual tackles (34), tackles for a loss (9.5) or total tackles (62) than graduate linebacker Shaun Dolac. Since 2022, the fifth-year Bull has had just three games where he neither recorded 10+ total tackles nor forced a tackle for a loss. “He plays with a tremendous motor,” Mora stated about Dolac on Tuesday ahead of UConn’s bout with Buffalo. “Their whole defense plays like that [smart and anticipating plays well], but that young man really stands out.”

Senior offensive lineman Christopher Fortin (UConn Athletics)