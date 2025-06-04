The benefits of UConn’s exhibition doubleheader with Boston College

Traditionally, UConn basketball fans do not publicly see their new team in action for the first time until First Night in mid-October. When they do, the two programs are not playing as competitively as they would be in the regular season. But the 2025-26 campaign will begin a little differently for the two title-winning teams. UConn Athletics announced last Wednesday that both basketball programs would battle the Boston College Eagles on October 13 at Mohegan Sun Arena. The order of which team plays first will likely not be determined until later this year. Columbus/Indigenous Peoples Day should provide a quality pre-season test for all four teams involved. KenPom, NET, and RPI rankings aside, there are infinite opportunities for everyone to get critical experience against squads other than their own. In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, basketball beat writers Jake McCreven and Cole Stefan highlight the advantages of this northeast twin bill.

Women's Basketball

Joanna Bernabei-McNamee enters her eighth season as Boston College's head coach with an almost entirely new roster. All but two players from the 2024-25 Eagles, who went 6-12 in ACC play and 16-18 overall, return to the Heights. As of press release, three transfers and three first-year students will support those two returning players. (Photo by Jim Dedmon, USA Today)

73 NET points and 140 RPI points separated the Huskies and Eagles in last season’s final rankings. How both Big East Conference charter members performed during their respective 2024-25 campaigns further reflects that distance. UConn went 37-3 (18-0 in the Big East) and comfortably captured its 12th national championship. Boston College went 16-18 (6-12 in the Atlantic Coast Conference) with a first-round loss to the Villanova Wildcats in the WBIT. An almost entirely new cast takes over in the Heights next year. Just two players from last year’s squad—Ava McGee and Athena Tomlinson—return for the 2025-26 season. Tomlinson averaged 2.2 points and 1.8 assists as a first-year student; McGee, meanwhile, missed the entire 2024-25 campaign with an injury. Both guards should see a drastic increase in their roles on a team looking to improve its 12th-place finish in league play. They will not be the Eagles’ only superstars, however. Head coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee has currently plucked three impact players from the portal. Each incoming transfer, two of whom come from mid-major conference tournament champions, should slot into starting roles on day one. Erin Houpt enters Chestnut Hill from San Diego State and has made 42% of her three-point shots in her career. Kayla Rolph (6.7 points, 4.2 rebounds last year) comes over from William & Mary and brings much-needed experience to Boston College’s frontcourt. Kiera Edmonds did not play a game with the Houston Cougars last season, but at 6-foot-2, she should become the team’s starting center. Including their three-person recruiting class, the Eagles still have seven available roster spots (the maximum scholarship limit has increased to 15). Most, maybe not all, of those openings should be filled by mid-August. The Huskies can still prepare for their first unofficial opponent, even if they only have half of a roster. Last year’s Boston College team built its identity on a high-scoring offense and a potent transition game. The Eagles ranked sixth in the ACC with 73.1 points and third with 9.32 steals per game. Bernabei-McNamee should stick with that same style, even with an almost new group of players. Outscoring BC should not be an issue for Connecticut, which averaged 81.7 points and is returning three of its top four leading scorers. Maintaining possession of the ball and containing the Eagles’ offense, especially from downtown, will instead be the key. Behind Paige Bueckers, the Huskies posted the nation’s best assist/turnover ratio at 1.96. That number, as well as the 52.2 points allowed per game, should decline with Bueckers off to the WNBA. Replacing the production lost from the first overall pick should help out UConn immensely in both categories. There are two ways this preseason exhibition in Uncasville could go. The first is that the Huskies open on a double-digit run and capture a 40-point victory. The other route involves Boston College battling early on, specifically in the first half, before Connecticut pulls away late. Even if they play their D-game, C-game, or B-game, this exhibition still provides the Huskies a pivotal advantage. Taking on the Eagles when they do gives UConn ample time (22 days, precisely) to clean out some kinks before going to Germany. The Huskies’ five newcomers, specifically their three first-year students, will become acclimated to a new style of basketball more quickly. Above all else, though, 12-time national champion head coach Geno Auriemma will get to test out different lineups. These rotations could include his starting lineup, his small-ball roster, and even a unit featuring players over six feet. Running all of these rotations will help Auriemma determine if he needs to adjust them before the games count. Connecticut won each of its past four preseason exhibitions, all against Division II schools, by an average of 59 points. Boston College will lower that average margin, but in exchange, the Huskies should be better prepared for the 2025-26 season.

Men's Basketball

Donald Hand Jr. and Fred Payne during Boston College's bout with the North Carolina Tar Heels. Hand Jr. and Payne combined for 34 points (26 from Hand Jr.) and five assists, but the Eagles lost 102-96 in overtime at the Dean Dome (Photo by Bob Donnan, USA Today)