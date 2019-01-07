SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - College might seem like years away for Terrence Clarke, but the 6-foot-6 guard is rapidly making a name for himself on the recruiting scene.

The five-star talent is already regarded as one of the elite players in the Class of 2021 and schools are just starting to line up in the courting process.

There’s plenty to like about Clarke’s game. At the Peach Jam over the summer, he made a splash with his talents at both ends of the court. Not only did Clarke show that he's a versatile scorer, he’s also a solid ball handler and not afraid to hustle down the court to defend.