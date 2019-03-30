UConn women’s basketball earned a hard-fought win over a scrappy 6-seed UCLA Bruins team on Friday night at the Times Union Center in Albany. The Huskies trailed by as many as five but came alive in the fourth quarter to earn a 69-61 victory and advance to the Elite Eight.





Katie Lou Samuelson Banged Up

UConn women’s basketball pulled off the victory against UCLA and the Huskies largely had to do so without senior Katie Lou Samuelson. She didn’t score in the first half and only finished with six points, four of which came from the free throw line.

“We only played four and a half players, so to speak,” head coach Geno Auriemma said.

Samuelson’s back injured seemed to hamper her throughout, shown by the fact that she was the last one out of the locker room at halftime. It only got worse when she hit the floor hard after getting fouled on a pump-fake. Auriemma admitted postgame Samuelson wasn’t right.

“Lou's mobility is not the same as it was. I'm sure that her back is still an issue,” he up.

Samuelson was not available to the media after the game. And Auriemma said he isn’t sure what her status will be for practice tomorrow. Samuelson’s back becoming more of an issue as the tournament wears on is not a good sign for UConn. The coach said she can’t make it worse but it also doesn’t appear to be getting better. The Huskies can’t expect her to be at full health against Louisville on Sunday but UConn will need her to contribute more in some aspect to beat a full-strength Cardinals team.

What makes the injury even more difficult is that Samuelson can’t sit on the bench without fear of the back tightening up, so if Auriemma decides to pull her out, it may have to be for the rest of the game. The injury will certainly continue to be the central storyline entering Sunday.





Freshmen Step Up

With Samuelson struggling, UConn’s two freshmen took on a bigger load. In the first half, Christyn Williams was one of only two scoring options for the Huskies, matching Napheesa Collier for a team-high 12 points. Instead of looking around to someone else when UConn was struggling, Williams took it upon herself to help carry the team. It was a performance that few freshmen are capable of having.

“That kid’s a freshman,” Auriemma said. “She’s playing 40 minutes every game in the NCAA Tournament and acting like ‘Yeah, that’s what I’m supposed to be doing.’ Says a lot about her as a person.”

It wasn’t just about what she did on the stat sheet, either. In the fourth quarter, Williams fell over the courtside tables trying to save a loose ball, something Auriemma described with obvious pride as “old-school”.