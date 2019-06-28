NEW YORK — As surreal as it still seems for many UConn fans, Thursday at Madison Square Garden just felt right. UConn’s mascot stood in the lobby of MSG, as it has done on so many mid-March occasions, videos of Big East Tournament heroics — from Ray Allen to Kemba Walker — played on a pair of monitors, associate commissioner John Paquette introduced the Huskies like he has done countless times before.

It became real when UConn was officially introduced as a member of the conference Thursday afternoon: UConn is headed back to the Big East.

Over the past few days, the UConn administration has been frustratingly quiet about the impending move. The university wanted to respect the Big East’s process, and that involved keeping quiet until the press conference. Finally, Ackerman, athletic director David Benedict, President Susan Herbst, and basketball coaches Dan Hurley and Geno Auriemma were able to open up. Here’s how it all came together and what the next year-plus will look like, on the court and off.

How we got here

The “UConn to the Big East” rumors have come and gone throughout the Huskies’ entire tenure in the American Athletic Conference. Benedict acknowledged that UConn has had interest for quite some time, but the talks did not heat up until shortly after the 2018-19 basketball season ended. Hurley confirmed that contrary to speculation, he had not been in the loop for long. The administration kept him updated on the progress, but this was not something he expected when he took the job last spring.

Benedict didn’t say as much, but the AAC’s new TV deal appears to have played a major factor in this. The university was publicly angry with the terms of the deal, which endangered its longstanding relationship with SNY in favor of streaming on ESPN+. In the Big East, UConn’s home and conference basketball games will first belong to FOX, which can then license any to other networks, including SNY. Benedict says discussions between the networks would take place down the road.

As the press conference demonstrated, this move is primarily about basketball, even though the Huskies will bring a total of 20 sports to the Big East. The Big East has been markedly better than the AAC in men’s and women’s basketball over the time that both leagues have existed and, just as importantly, the schools in the Big East carry much more weight among fans and recruits.

“This puts us in the position to have a different kind of conversation with prospective student athletes that’s much more relevant to them,” Benedict said.

Ultimately, it came down to UConn taking control of its own legacy — a narrative that reporters have been quick to latch onto in recent days. The university could have continued to sit around, waiting for that Power 5 invite, but as the men’s basketball program withered and the football program became a laughing stock, it became clear that it wasn’t happening any time soon.

“All of us coaches at Connecticut, since 2013, have always been in limbo,” Auriemma said. “Where are we going? ‘Well it depends on the football thing.’ What happens next? ‘Well we’re gonna get invited to the ACC so we have to hang in there and make this work.’ Then it didn’t. ‘That’s OK, we’re gonna go to the Big 12.’ Then we didn’t. Now, I hear people talking ‘we’re gonna go to the Big Ten. No we’re going to the Southeastern Conference.’ And at some point you have to look at yourself and go ‘no we’re not.’”

Auriemma went on to say that if football was bringing in $40 million a year like it does at the Power 5 level, then the other athletic programs would have to suck it up and settle for whatever conference they were in. But that wasn’t happening, and there was no reasonable path to making it happen, so it became time to move on.



