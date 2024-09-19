Scoping the rest of the Big East Conference – Xavier

Billi Chambers won two Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament titles and made two March Madness appearances in 10 years with the Iona Gaels. Chambers’ first season with the Xavier Musketeers, like that of many head coaches in power conference programs, marked the first step in rebuilding the team. Those first steps were on a glass staircase, however. Xavier went 1-27 overall last year, with their only triumph coming against the Southern Illinois-Edwardsville Cougars in December. Big East Conference foes bested the Musketeers 19 times between the regular season and conference tournament by approximately 27 points per game. Injuries played a part in Xavier’s disastrous campaign; the program cancelled two games in early December because they did not have enough available players. Only one Musketeer played in all 28 contests. Most teams that go through this may simply burn the tapes. With a proven winner at the helm, however, Xavier could soon break away from their unpleasant half-decade norm.

Xavier's one win last season came against the SIU Edwardsville Cougars (Photo by Xavier Athletics)

Had she appeared in every game last year, Big East All-Freshman Team selection Aizhanique Mayo would have solidified herself as one of the conference’s strongest No. 2 scoring options. Mayo technically filled that role on the team with 10.1 points per game and double-digit outings in half of her 20 appearances. Her responsibilities in running the Musketeers’ offense should increase following MacKayla Scarlett’s transfer to Providence. Sophomore Daniela Lopez will provide the Bridgeport native with much-needed support in the backcourt. Despite averaging 6.6 points per game, Lopez bolsters Xavier’s attack with her knack for taking shots. The Spanish native ranked third on the Musketeers with 32 threes and her 210 attempts from the floor ranked second. If Lopez improves her numbers—she shot 34.8% from the field and 28.3% from downtown—she could be a frontrunner for Big East Most Improved Player. Graduate guard Tae’lor Purvis, meanwhile, will command the floor for one more year. Purvis took her all-around game to the next level during her first season in Cincinnati, averaging 6.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 27 games. Only Scarlett made more than the former Houston Cougar’s 41 free throws. As long as Purvis contains her turnover issues, Xavier could possess one of the conference’s more surprising offenses. Lika Kvirkvelia and Nila Blackford represented the Musketeers most times down low last year. Blackford and her 20 blocks ran out of eligibility, however, leaving Kvirkvelia as Xavier’s most experienced frontcourt player. Even though she is just a sophomore, the 6-foot-4 center can play like anything but one. Four out of Kvirkvelia’s five blocks came in games that she started, and she had four separate outings with five rebounds.

Big East All-Freshman Team Selection Aizhanique Mayo (Photo by Xavier Athletics)

Chambers primarily focused on bolstering the Musketeers’ frontcourt through the recruiting trail, especially in the portal. Iona transfer Petra Oborilova has the highest upside of the team’s 10 newcomers. Oborilova’s defense is similar to most starting forwards; she rejected 16 shots and averaged 3.7 boards last season. What the 6-foot-2 Slovakia native does on offense, however, could make her Xavier’s deadliest two-way weapon. On top of dropping 7.1 points a night, Oborilova shot 40.9% from behind the arc and led the Gaels with 56 three-pointers. Former Sacramento State Hornet Irune Orio should also provide an instant impact to the Musketeers. The 6-foot-2 guard shines on both sides of the ball, with her 28 steals supporting her 9.4 points per game. Although she may not be as much of a deep-ball threat as her fellow junior teammate, Orio brings a winning mindset to a Xavier team desperately in need of it. Her physical style of play adds bark to that bite.

Daniela Lopez was the only Musketeer who appeared in all 28 of the team's games last year (Photo by Xavier Athletics)

All but three of the Musketeers’ 16 players are international students. Two of the three Americans on Xavier’s roster played basketball last winter. Graduate forward Jordan Miller joins the program after four seasons with the Youngstown State Penguins and one with the Musketeers’ women’s lacrosse teams. Despite her success as an attacker on the field, Miller, a two-time district runner-up in high school basketball, provides crucial depth for Xavier’s frontcourt. Once again, there is nowhere to go but up for the Musketeers. Unlike last season, however, Xavier can actually walk that talk and make significant strides. Chambers has experience developing competitive programs in the MAAC, and the Musketeers’ diverse roster could stump Big East opponents. Xavier has not won a conference game since they defeated the Bulter Bulldogs in 2022. That, along with any expectations about the Musketeers, will change during their upcoming campaign.

Aaliyah Edwards (not pictured) and Ice Brady (left) each had double-doubles against Xavier (Photo by UConn Athletics)