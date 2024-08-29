The St. John’s Red Storm strung together a special campaign during the 2022-23 season, going 13-7 in Big East Conference play. St. John’s all but solidified their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016 when they upset the then-No. 4 UConn women’s basketball team in Hartford. Even with four starters leaving, the Red Storm essentially duplicated their success in conference play last year. St. John’s swept the Marquette Golden Eagles and finished third in the Big East at 11-7. Head coach Joe Tartamella’s team was the only conference foe UConn beat by less than 20 points in the regular season. Yet two postseason defeats deleted most of the Red Storm’s regular-season achievements. Third-seeded St. John’s went one-and-done in the Big East Tournament behind a poor offensive outing against the sixth-seeded Georgetown Hoyas. 15 days later in the WBIT, the Toledo Rockets rallied down as much as 13 in the second half and ended the Johnnies’ season.

Unique Drake's jumpshot that upset then-No. 19 Marquette at Carnesecca Arena (Photo by photo by St. John's Athletics)

All-Big East selections Unique Drake and Jillian Archer’s departures, coupled with how last season concluded, could have resulted in a devastating offseason in Queens. Despite that theory, St. John’s still remains a difficult foe. Graduate guard Ber’Nyah Mayo thrived as a floor general last year; no Red Storm player recorded more than her 116 assists and 56 steals. Mayo backed that up with 10.6 points per game, a number that will seismically rise in a true leading role. The 2023 All-Atlantic 10 Second Team selection could also become one of the Big East’s premier point guards if she improves her shooting percentage. Phoenix Gedeon, meanwhile, could become the program’s next extraordinary rebounder. Gedeon makes up for her low offensive numbers (she crossed double figures just once last season) by being a behemoth in the post. Only Archer had more than her 112 defensive rebounds and 36 offensive boards. Add in the fact that she led the team in charges taken, and the six-foot forward becomes a headache for anyone who drives to the hoop.

St. John's returning leader in scoring and assists Ber'Nyah Mayo (Photo by photo by St. John's Athletics)

Junior guard Tara Daye will give St. John’s a potent defensive duo. Daye’s six blocks in 33 games might not seem like much, but they lead all returning Johnnies. If she deflects her opponent’s attempts in the right direction, the Newark native can feed rebounds into Gedeon’s hands. Daye’s defensive aggression and wise shot selection could also make her the program’s version of redshirt senior Aubrey Griffin. Fellow juniors Skye Owen and Jailah Donald both possess two-way talents that can fool any opposing defense. Owen swatted five shots and left a positive mark in the transition game with 63 assists and 45 steals. Donald, meanwhile, can shoot; she buried 31 three-pointers on 88 attempts and was an efficient 41.5% from the floor. Tartamella has a plethora of returning players that, alone, should keep the program competitive in the Big East. St. John’s 13th-year head coach erased any further doubts that could arise through the transfer portal.

St. John's returning leading rebounder Phoenix Gedeon (Photo by photo by St. John's Athletics)

Graduate guard Ariana Vanderhoop’s talents stand out the most in the four-person portal class. The Monmouth Hawks won 22 games with a defense that ranked fourth in the nation in blocks per game and seventh in three-point field goal percentage against. Vanderhoop contributed to the Hawks’ lockdown efforts with 4.4 rebounds a night and 13 total steals. The Boston native was also a beacon on offense; she was Monmouth’s second-leading scorer at 10.8 points per game. While Vanderhoop fills one of the starting guard positions, Manhattan transfer Jade Blagrove should cover the frontcourt vacancy. Blagrove enters Queens after averaging 8.4 points and 7.1 rebounds as a senior with the Jaspers. The 6-foot-2 Dutch forward’s two-way talents on both sides of the court will only improve on a program with higher postseason expectations. Kylie Lavelle and Lashae Dwyer will each provide the program with high-impact depth. Dwyer, a Miami transfer, is a tough-minded guard whose two-way transition game (49 assists, 45 steals) can light up any team’s attack. Lavelle, who averaged 11.1 points as a freshman at Drexel, could be a productive bench piece like she was for the Penn State Nittany Lions. One individual alone cannot replace the production lost from St. John’s departing leaders. The Red Storm find themselves in the same position that they were in going into last season. Like the 2023-24 campaign, Big East programs should not sleep on St. John’s under any circumstances. How the conference’s other 10 coaches rank the Johnnies in October may only add fuel to their fire.

Paige Bueckers (pictured) scored 22; Ice Brady (not pictured) dropped 17 against St. John's at UBS Arena (Photo by photo by UConn Athletics)