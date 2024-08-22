PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1EVjUyNjcyVDlaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLURWNTI2NzJUOVonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1EVjUyNjcyVDlaJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago basketball Edit

Scoping the rest of the Big East Conference - Providence

Cole Stefan • UConnReport
WBB and FB Beat Writer
@Coldest_fan

22 games into their 2023-24 campaign, the Providence Friars nearly looked like a complete team that was trending upward. Providence, at that point, had just amassed their second three-game winning streak of the season with a nine-point road triumph over the Xavier Musketeers. Seven days later, in their house, the Friars stood ten minutes away from extending that stretch to four games.

But much to Providence’s despair, the Golden Eagles erupted in the fourth quarter and escaped Rhode Island with a four-point victory. The Friars went on to win just two of their final 11 games following that heartbreaking defeat. Even with a first-round bye in the WNIT, the upset-minded Colgate Raiders ended the team’s season with a 13-point triumph at Alumni Hall.

UCONN BASKETBALL MESSAGE BOARD | THE HUSKY HOUSE FORUM | UCONN BASKETBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | UCONN FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Advertisement
Paige Bueckers and KK Arnold scored a combined 46 points on eight threes in the BET Quarterfinals
Paige Bueckers and KK Arnold scored a combined 46 points on eight threes in the BET Quarterfinals (photo by UConn Athletics)

Yet some of those unpleasant defeats had positive highlights and provided learning moments for head coach Erin Batth. Providence had three games where they shot better than 40% from downtown and won the rebounding battle seven times. They stuck around with the top-seeded UConn women’s basketball team for nearly three quarters in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals.

Even better for Batth, all five primary starters and two guards who missed most of last year because of injuries return for one final ride. That includes All-Big East Second Team forward Olivia Olsen, the Friars’ guiding light. Calling Olsen a two-way forward feels like a massive understatement of her overall skillset. The 6-foot-3 New York native swatted multiple shots in half of her games played and recorded a double-double all but once when she collected 10+ boards.

It might also not be fair to conclude that Providence goes as Olsen goes, especially regarding their frontcourt. Senior forward Emily Archibald landed more triples than her fellow rising senior did and provided sufficient support on the glass at 5.1 rebounds per game. Archibald does not just collect boards on the defensive end, however. Only two Friars had more than the Maine native’s 13 blocks; her 41 steals led the team.

Providence's leading scorer, rebounder and shot blocker Olivia Olsen
Providence's leading scorer, rebounder and shot blocker Olivia Olsen (photo by Brian Foley, Providence Athletics)

Graduate students Grace Efosa and Brynn Farrell, meanwhile, spearheaded the guard game and provided quality scoring touches from different parts of the floor. Farrell found a home from behind two lines; no Providence player had more than her 44 triples and 102 free throws. Efosa channeled her offensive energy toward the interior at a 41.2% clip from the field. The Friars’ longest-tenured player’s power grows substantially stronger when she gets in a groove.

None of those four primary starters could have prospered without the intensity that 6-foot-1 senior Marta Morales Romero brought on the court. Even though the Providence Athletics website lists her as a forward and a guard, Morales Romero succeeds more when she is playing in the backcourt. As a point guard, the Spain native can feed her teammates and serve as the nucleus in the Friars’ offensive cell. As a shooting guard, Morales Romero can knock down buckets from several areas.

Kylee Sheppard and Audrey Koch’s returns from injury should offload some pressure from the former Wake Forest Demon Deacon’s hands. Both seniors appeared in a combined seven games last season, yet they made the most of that small sample size. Sheppard recorded multiple assists in all but one of her six contests and consistently caused trouble in the transition game. Koch scored four points in seven minutes during her lone appearance.

Providence's longest-tenured player and minutes per game leader Grace Efosa
Providence's longest-tenured player and minutes per game leader Grace Efosa (photo by Brian Foley, Providence Athletics)

Former Xavier Musketeer MacKayla Scarlett, one of two incoming transfers, adds more depth to Providence’s senior-heavy lineup. The Bronx native brings to the Ocean State an all-around toolset that could shift the offense into another gear. On top of leading the Musketeers in scoring the past two seasons, Scarlett possesses a keen eye for the ball that could reduce the Friars’ turnover woes.

Providence’s 2024-25 campaign might feel almost like an “all-in” push with how many seniors are on the roster. It might not have necessarily felt that way in Batth’s first year, but the mindset in the program has seemingly turned toward a win-now approach. Going through last year’s late-season collapse may have been the root cause of the Friars’ increasing desire to win.

That pursuit toward success should drastically change Providence’s problem of closing several contests where they held a third-quarter advantage. The hard work the program put in during the offseason should reduce their league-high 19.2 turnovers per game. Above all else, though, that ambition should fuel the Friars to finish at least .500 against the Big East Conference for the first time since 1994.

How the Huskies can defeat Providence next season

Paige Bueckers before putting up 17 first-half points against the Friars at Alumni Hall
Paige Bueckers before putting up 17 first-half points against the Friars at Alumni Hall (photo by UConn Athletics)

The Friars struggled to hold onto the rock against UConn, turning it over 65 times across three meetings last year. 45% of them, or 28 exactly, came when the two programs battled at the XL Center back in January. Even if Providence improved their ball-handling skills during the offseason, the Huskies have several players who might rattle their composure.

Big East All-Freshman Team selection KK Arnold could put up absurd numbers in the transition game. No one would blame her; Arnold recorded 12 steals between all three matchups as a first-year student. Big East Freshman of the Year Ashlynn Shade will also have a huge role in forcing turnovers. Opposing guards may prepare more for Shade’s presence on the defensive glass, but that may mean they ignore her 37 steals in 38 games.

Career performances could be in line for Princeton transfer Kaitlyn Chen in these contests. If Chen shines in the transition game like she did in her final 10 games as a Tiger, slowing the California native down may become impossible. Trying to simultaneously stop redshirt seniors Paige Bueckers and Aubrey Griffin almost turns into a triple whammy for any opponent.

73 of Connecticut’s 236 points versus the Friars last year came via turnovers. With multiple players returning from injury and a high-octane offense, the price may increase if Providence cannot consistently keep the ball in their hands. Cost aside, how both programs handle the ball in the transition game will be the deciding factor in either matchup.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzdMNC1WZEtrZjhJP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside the UConn Hoops FREE board

Talk about it inside The Husky House Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwODgiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2Nvbm5lY3RpY3V0LnJpdmFs cy5jb20vbmV3cy9zY29waW5nLXRoZS1yZXN0LW9mLXRoZS1iaWctZWFzdC1j b25mZXJlbmNlLXByb3ZpZGVuY2UiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywK ICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAog ICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAg IHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVs ID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBd OyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVl biB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0 IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92 em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywg ZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9 NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmNvbm5lY3RpY3V0LnJpdmFscy5j b20lMkZuZXdzJTJGc2NvcGluZy10aGUtcmVzdC1vZi10aGUtYmlnLWVhc3Qt Y29uZmVyZW5jZS1wcm92aWRlbmNlJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMwODgmY3Y9Mi4wJmNq PTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29y ZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK