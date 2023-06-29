As a long, evolving rim protection threat with Pterodactyl-esque wingspan and a growing offensive repertoire, Class of 2025 forward Badara Diakite is tracking as one of the fastest rising bigs in his class. The 6-foot-9 forward is long, lithe, and athletically explosive at his size, as he is able to launch himself off the ground in quick-hit fashion. While he has established himself as a catch-and-dunk threat and a guy who can score with efficiency in the half-court set, Diakite has added new facets to his game with an improved mid range jumper.