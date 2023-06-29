Rapidly rising 2025 forward Badara Diakite hearing from UConn Hoops
As a long, evolving rim protection threat with Pterodactyl-esque wingspan and a growing offensive repertoire, Class of 2025 forward Badara Diakite is tracking as one of the fastest rising bigs in his class. The 6-foot-9 forward is long, lithe, and athletically explosive at his size, as he is able to launch himself off the ground in quick-hit fashion. While he has established himself as a catch-and-dunk threat and a guy who can score with efficiency in the half-court set, Diakite has added new facets to his game with an improved mid range jumper.
While he spent this past season at Northwest Catholic in Hartford, Diakite is headed to play for Raphael Chillious at South Kent Prep in Litchfield County. As the former associate head coach at UConn, Chillious has close ties to the reigning national champions.
