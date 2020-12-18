StorrsCentral - Perfect Olivia Nelson-Ododa propels UConn past Creighton

Few UConn players have ever been as efficient on offense in a single game as Olivia Nelson-Ododa was during the Huskies 80-47 win over Creighton. The junior went a perfect 9-9 from the floor for a game-high 24 points.

Only four other players in program history – Rebecca Lobo, Nykesha Sales, Breanna Stewart, and Napheesa Collier – have made more baskets in a game without missing a shot than Nelson-Ododa. Her talent has always been evident, but the difference now is that she’s finally playing at the right pace.

“I thought Liv was very patient today. She was able to see what the defense was doing. She wasn't in a rush to get to the next thing,” Geno Auriemma said. “When Liv is calm and she's patient, and she's allowing the game to just come and not getting caught up in what happened the last play, she can do a lot.”

Through her first two years at UConn, Nelson-Ododa has shown flashes of her offensive potential – like a career-high 27 points against Oklahoma last year. She’s also had ultra-efficient nights, including perfect 9-9 shooting performances against both DePaul and Memphis last season.

On Thursday night, Nelson-Ododa didn’t just bully a small Creighton team in the post to get baskets – she scored in a variety of ways. There were still aggressive takes and post moves in the paint, but she also sunk a turn-around jumper – a shot that she often misses – and showed some range by hitting a few shots just inside the three-point line. To top it off, Nelson-Ododa buried her first career three-pointer as well.

After the game, she mentioned that she had spent a lot of time working on her shooting during the offseason. If Nelson-Ododa can knock down those types of shots consistently, she hopes it’ll not only benefit her own game but the offense as a whole.

“I think it definitely helps, especially just not being limited to the paint or down low specifically,” she said. “Getting that outside range, I think only helps me but my team, just running through the offense and having more options for people, too.”

Auriemma said Nelson-Ododa’s shooting ability is evident in practice, but she doesn’t have the confidence to hit shots consistently in games.

“In a four-minute shooting drill, Liv may make 10 straight threes,” he said. “You probably say ‘Nah, she wouldn’t.’ She might make 10 straight threes. And then the next time we do that drill in four minutes, she’ll go 0 for 10. She can make them but she's not quite sure that she can really make them under pressure in a game situation.”

Nelson-Ododa seems to be getting more comfortable with it, though. Along with her baskets in the Creighton game, she made a few 18-footers against Seton Hall as well.

But for as impressive Nelson-Ododa’s offensive numbers were, her two rebounds were the fewest since her freshman year. The junior had a good game, but there’s still plenty of room for her to improve.

“We just saw a little bit of what she's capable of doing,” Auriemma said.