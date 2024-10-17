One-on-One with five-star guard Caleb Holt

in other news
Full Printable 2024-25 UConn Basketball schedule with TV + Tip-Off Times
Here's the full UConn Huskies Basketball schedule for the upcoming 2024-2025 season.
UConn TV: Head Coach Jim Mora talks Temple Postgame
UConn Football HC Jim Mora met with the media today to talk about his program's 29-20 win against Temple.
UConn tops Temple with statement goal-line stand
Jordan Wright's 96-yard fumble-six put a bow on UConn's defensive efforts in a gritty 29-20 win over the Temple Owls.
How three UConn road games will help grow women’s basketball
Three of UConn's nine Big East road games will occur in venues that should expose the attention the conference receives.
UConn Basketball: Projecting the 2024-25 season — Part 2
How will UConn fare against their second 7 opponents? What will their record be in these games?
