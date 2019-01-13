In snowy Cincinnati, the UConn men’s basketball team took two steps forward and ultimately one step backward in a 72-74 overtime loss against the Bearcats. Alterique Gilbert and Christian Vital led the scoring with 18 and 16 apiece, with Vital logging 10 defensive rebounds for his second double-double of the year. The Huskies overcame an 11-point deficit in the second half, tying the game up at the buzzer on a Gilbert floater. It could be classified as a moral victory by some, but not to head coach Dan Hurley. “We’re going to kick ourselves when we look at the video," he said. "There were missed opportunities. There’s no moral victories at UConn. This season should be for us excruciating losses like this, and then some good wins if we show up like this. Turnovers were low, we battled on the backboard.” Later he added: “I believe now they have the confidence they can go on the road and beat a good team. They can walk around feeling good about themselves. If we show up this way for the rest of the year, we can have a season to be proud of. How will that end up in wins and losses? It depends on how our young players develop and how we play around Alterique and Jalen.

GAME REVIEW First Half UConn jumped out to a 11-5 lead at the first timeout, with the Huskies knocking down their first two threes, then getting trigger happy. Cincinnati showed a match-up zone early, and UConn responded by putting Adams in the high flash. The Husky guards were active on the boards early, but sloppy in transition. Cincinnati switched back to man, and buckets were harder to come by, except for a pretty lob to Tarrin Smith from Jalen Adams Cincinnati was able to get back into the game as UConn’s offense sputtered and the Huskies went away completely from the high post flash and instead opted to screen the top two on the zone. There was no penetration after the first few minutes, with UConn’s first free throws of the game coming with 7:14 to play. To close out the half, UConn went small, with Isaiah Whaley at center and a nice little 3⁄4 press and a match-up zone, which at least for one play caused confusion. Despite the uneven play characteristic of a Cincinnati “rock fight,” UConn headed into the half happy to be down one. It was an overall solid effort, warts and all.



Second Half Cincinnati started out in man, and the result was three straight UConn turnovers. Adams picked up his third foul with 16:14 left, and UConn continued to struggle with Mick Cronin’s match-up zone. Some poor post defense stretched Cincinnati’s lead to as much as 11, and it looked like Vegas’ line of 10.5 was going to hit the over. The Bearcats had just too many easy buckets coupled with sloppy UConn turnovers that fed an amped crowd of 11,375. However, the Huskies fought back. UConn’s run was triggered also by going to zone with around 11 left. Some timely threes and an ooh-inducing block from who else but Sid Wilson helped UConn cut the lead to one with 7:44 left. Then, with the taller Adams on Cumberland, Cinci’s offense stagnated. Christian Vital was flagged for an, erm, questionable flagrant foul with 6:32 left that sent the lead back to seven, but two back-to-back threes form Adams and Vital with 5:07 left cut the lead to two. Jalen Adams took a big charge (more on that later) with four fouls, and a Vital three gave UConn the lead 57-56 with 4:30 left. Neither teams were able to get much going towards the end. Jalen Adams picked up his fifth foul with 2:26 left. Gilbert was able to quiet the crowd with a Luca Doncic-type step back, but a Tarrin Smith layup rimmed out that would have given UConn the lead. A scrum on the floor gave UConn the ball with 25.8 seconds left to win, but a Sid Wilson was whistled for a moving screen with 11 seconds to go. Former Sacred Heart standout and Connecticut native Cane Broome missed the back-end of a two-shot bonus, giving UConn another shot. Cinci opted to foul, trimming the time down to four. With 4.5 seconds left though, Alterique took the ball from the top of the key, faked a three, drove to the lane, and nailed a floater as time expired.

Overtime UConn got into the bonus on the first play of OT. With Cinci in man and Adams out, it was the Alterique Gilbert and Christian Vital show. UConn’s threes and even layups started to rattle in and out, and a Justin Jenifer trey put Cinci up five with 1:14 to play. Nearly every UConn chance, layup or shot in overtime just danced on the rim it seemed. Cane Broome of Cinci was able to sink his free throws this time, but Gilbert kept it a game with a clutch and-one. Justin Jenifer missed both free throws with 10 seconds left, giving UConn the chance to go the length and get the W. But Christian Vital bobbled his dribble at half court, and the amid the recovery was promptly called for an offensive foul. A UConn steal gave the Huskies a chance for a miracle, but the clock expired ending as Wilson’s shot flew. A valiant and tough road effort ultimately fell short. Hurley: “Christian is beyond despondent, but he had 10 rebounds. Against that front line, its impressive. All you can do is hug him and be proud of how he showed up.” Carlton: “He plays so hard. He always brings it. It’s just good to have someone like that on our team.” Adams: No one is blaming him. It never comes down to one play or missed shot. It’s stuff that happens all throughout the game.



