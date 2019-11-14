STORRS, Conn. - Dan Hurley picked up a win on the recruiting front Wednesday night, but his current UConn squad fell way short on the court.

Ryan Daly and Saint Joseph’s led the entire way through as they stunned the Huskies 96-87 in front of 4,081 home fans at Gampel Pavilion on a chilly New England night.

“Year 2, Game 2 - we obviously have a long way to go,” UConn head coach Dan Hurley said. “What an uninspiring and terrible way to start a game."

Daly was 6 of 12 from behind the arc on the way to 30 points. Rahmir Moore added 22 points.

Christian Vital scored 26 points with a career-high 16 rebounds. Alterique Gilbert added 22 points, Tyler Polley added 13 and freshman Akok Akok added 12 with nine rebounds. The UConn bench was outscored 27-5.

The Huskies (1-1) trailed by as much as 27 points in the first half as St. Joe’s buried them on the perimeter with a 7 of 10 start from 3-point range.

The Hawks (2-1) finished 10-for-21 on threes in the first half and 13-for-33 for the game. UConn managed to cut the lead down to three, twice in the final 5:32 but could never take the lead.

“We found a way with toughness in the final eight minutes of the game,” St. Joe’s coach Billy Lange said.





WHAT WENT WELL

The Second Half Surge: It was a horrible night shooting from the field - 34.9 percent - but the Huskies tried to mount a comeback at the foul line (18-for-20) and the 3-point line (9-for-17) in the second half to cut the lead down to one possession twice. Vital spearheaded the attack, but the Huskies ran out of gas in the end and Hurley wasn’t having any of the “almost won” stuff afterwards.

Dan Hurley: “I put no stock in cutting it down. There are some things that are going to show up on film like offensive rebounds down three, a catch to get the ball in a one-possession game where we had people watching instead of fighting for their lives to get the defensive rebound. That’s a culture thing - that’s accepting losing. … You start wearing that like it’s underwear and it’s in your bones, and just at a place like this with the history it has it’s hard to explain a defensive performance like that.”

Lange: “We need these moments if we’re going to be good. I was just proud our guys stuck together and we prepared for this … we talked about being tough until the very end.”





Youth Movement: While the Huskies were dreadful on the floor, they picked up their second commitment for the Class of 2020. At halftime, Javonte Brown-Ferguson announced he was going to UConn, choosing the Huskies over Texas A&M and Kansas. Brown-Ferguson joins Albany (N.Y.) guard Andre Jackson in next year’s recruiting class and fills the remaining current open scholarship.

Akok Akok also turned in a strong performance, which bodes well for his future. At times early in the game, he seemed like the most composed Husky on the floor.