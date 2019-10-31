HARTFORD - It's safe to say the UConn Huskies passed their preseason audition.

In the Huskies' only exhibition game, veterans Alterique Gilbert and Christian Vital led the way in a commanding 103-64 victory over Division II Saint Michael's in front of 7,370 fans Wednesday night at the XL Center.

Gilbert scored a game-high 21 points, while Vital added 15 along with eight rebounds, six assists and six steals. The Huskies finished with five players in double figures - Isaiah Whaley and Brendan Adams each had 14 and Tyler Polley scored 13.

"Playing these exhibition games you're just trying to get out of here healthy and now it gets real," UConn second-year head coach Dan Hurley said.

The Huskies used a nine-man rotation with freshmen James Bouknight and Richard Springs out of the lineup.

Freshman Jalen Gaffney saw his first action of the season returning from an ankle injury. He did not play in the secret scrimmage last Friday against Harvard.

Walker Story led Saint Michael's with 15 points.

WHAT WENT WELL

Old Reliables: After going 5:01 in the first half without a field goal, Alterique Gilbert and Christian Vital got things rolling again. Gilbert converted a three-point play, then followed it up with a 3-pointer before Vital converted a steal for an easy basket. Gilbert also fueled a second-half opening 18-3 run with 10 points. Vital also set the defensive tone with six of the team's 20 steals, which led to 41 points.

Hurley: "They have to get us going earlier. I mean senior guards, these guys are our best players. .. They are experienced and they have to give is really high-level games every time they step out on the court."

Vital: "I think it was a decent showing. A lot of things we have to clean up but that's why it's a long season."





A Solid Debut: Even though Akok played in the secret scrimmage, this was still his public debut. After drawing the start, Akok scored nine points with five rebounds and four blocks in 23-plus minutes. He showed impressive athleticism, a nice shooting touch, and shot-blocking ability as well.

Hurley: "The most mature part of his game is the day-to-day work and the passion."





Whaley in the Mix: A forgotten man last season, Whaley appears to be very much in UConn's plans this year. He did a great job showing why, with 14 points and six rebounds in 18 minutes. Whaley was a tidy 7-for-9 from the field and added five blocks with one steal off the bench. He was a force at both ends through his time on the floor. If he can keep that level of play up during the season, it would make for a really strong group of wings along with Tyler Polley and Sid Wilson, who scored 7 points and grabbed 6 rebounds on the night.

Hurley: "He brings a lot of value right to the program. He's a really good backup for Josh (Carlton). ... Obviously, it would be hard to play him and Josh together against some of these smaller schools we're going to be play in the non-conference, but against people like Florida there's a chance to maybe play him at the four."

Whaley: "I really want to contribute to this team and I want to help them make a run."





