North Carolina OL Woods talks UConn commitment and official visit
On Saturday afternoon, the UConn Huskies landed their 13th commitment in the class of 2019 when offensive lineman Jeff Woods announced his decision to commit via Twitter. Woods is listed as a 6-foo...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news